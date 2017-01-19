Planet of the Scapes

by Pearl Pirie

To say “taco” is as general as saying “sandwich.” Tacos are more variable than baking. It isn’t about chemistry as much as contrast: spicy and fresh, baked and raw, hot and chilled. Contrasts of colour and texture. The base is protein/hot/spicy/something, topped with raw veggies, greens and a sauce. There’s room for swapping options in and out. It isn’t always traditional but it’s always tasty. Here are some of my favourite combinations.

Main Dish: Tacos

Bottom options:

Black beans mixed with salsa OR black turtle beans

mashed with cumin and oregano OR TVP (texturized vegetable

protein, available at bulk stores) cooked with bouillon

and taco seasoning mix OR tofu cooked with taco mix and

fried onions

Veggie options:

Chopped tomato, chopped onion, avocado, microgreens,

cilantro, spinach, romaine lettuce, spring mix greens, bell

pepper, hot pepper, or arugula

Cheese and sauce:

Old cheddar (less lactose), Monterey Jack, marinated and

grilled tofu cubes, fresh homemade salsa, bottled red salsa or

(my favourite) PC tomatillo salsa

Dessert: Soft Ginger Cookies

Taste of Home magazine (www.tasteofhome.com) has the best recipes. This modification of their ginger cookies got the best response of any cookies I’ve ever made. The pomegranate molasses cuts the sweet a little. It can be found in “ethnic aisles” or Indian food stores.

Wet:

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

1 large egg

1/4 cup molasses, 2 tbsp of pomegranate molasses

Dry:

1 1/4 cups unbleached flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp ground ginger

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp roasted ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground allspice

1/4 tsp cardamom

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup vanilla sugar for rolling the balls in.

Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar. Beat in egg and molasses. Combine the flour and spices. Add dry to wet gradually. Mix well. Quickly shape into 1 1/2” balls, leaving the cracks, then roll in sugar.

Place 2” apart on baking sheets. Bake until puffy and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Don’t overcook or they harden. Let sit for a minute on the baking sheet, then move to wire racks to cool.

Yield: about 30.

Pearl Pirie hosts Literary Landscape on CKCUfm.com, 93.1fm. She is a co-director of the Tree Reading Series, now back at the Black Squirrel Bookstore the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month (www.treereadingseries.ca). She thanks the City of Ottawa for a grant that led to part of the pet radish, shrunken which won the Lampman Award for Poetry. www.pearlpirie.com