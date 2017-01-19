A gathering of crows

by Stephen Thirlwall

The urban forest is filled with many strange tales. One of these stories depends on very large and tall trees being present. It is the tale of the gathering of thousands of crows, who travel across the sky together in what appears like a river of black, winged spots flowing from one part of the city to another.

Why do they gather and when? How do they actually get together? How do they know where to start and where to end their journey?

It is not a Hitchcockesque attack of the birds. It is a natural congregating behaviour that has been ongoing ever since crows first appeared on the Earth. It is a temporary behaviour related to the time of the year.

In the spring and summer, pairs of crows live separately, each carefully guarding their own territory. This is their time for breeding and nesting. Most crows do not migrate in the winter. Instead, they get together for communal roosting (forming large sleeping groups) and making local migratorylike flights.

Gathering can have many advantages in the winter. The crows find sites where there is good foraging nearby at a time when food becomes more scarce. They seek out safer, warmer and quieter locations. In spring, all return to their nesting sites, and the process starts over again.