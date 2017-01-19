Can rethinking Elgin Street save it?

by Kathryn Hunt

On January 11, a public open house was held on the Elgin Street Functional Design Study, which has been underway since June of 2016.

At the open house, the public had a chance to look over the draft design and offer feedback. The design study is being done because the street’s water and sewer network is due to be replaced in 2019; construction will take about two years. The City hopes to take the opportunity to make improvements to the design of the street.

Walkability studies conducted on Elgin have pointed out that the narrow sidewalks make it hard to navigate on foot and even harder if you use a wheelchair or are pushing a baby stroller. The demand by many of the street’s pubs, bars and restaurants for patio space makes the crush even worse in the summer months.

Participants in earlier working groups also suggested reducing the clutter on the street, burying overhead power lines, and adding trees. In response, the main features of the draft design include reduced travel lanes, wider sidewalks with more pedestrian spaces, parking, trees, bike racks, etc., and the ability to use some parking spaces on a flexible basis for pedestrian use, outdoor patios, or streetside spots. (Burying utility lines is very expensive and highly unlikely without a source of extra funding.)

Business owners have expressed concern that the disruption of two years of construction will harm business. However, it is hard to tell whether construction on a street is negatively affecting businesses on that street.

Councillor David Chernushenko, whose ward saw two years of construction on Bank Street in the Glebe, has said (at another functional design presentation for Bank Street South) that “the concern of business failure is actually higher than what plays out. As far as I can tell no businesses failed despite two years of Bank Street reconstruction,” he added, saying that if businesses keep their messages positive rather than spreading the “doom and gloom” message about construction, customers will still support them.

Elgin’s businesses have, however, been in the news lately, with the closing of prominent businesses like Boushey’s Market, Maxwell’s Bistro and, most recently, Fresco Bistro Italiano.

Although not all of these businesses closed due to financial pressures, the owner of Fresco, Jim Bickford, cited the high cost of rent and hydro as factors in his decision to close up shop, so the cost of doing business on Elgin has been a matter of discussion recently.

With other entertainment districts developing in other parts of the city, the draft design for Elgin Street has become a chance for business owners and residents to focus on who uses the street and how, and what can keep it unique so that it can compete with districts like Lansdowne Park.

One more radical proposal was recently made by Hans Moor, former president of Citizens for Safe Cycling, on his blog Urban Commuter. Moor suggests reducing the travel lanes to a single one-way lane, raising the intersections, and reducing the speed limit to 30 km/h. He goes on to write: “I hear some traffic engineers balking: ‘But we have [thousands of] cars a day going through Elgin.’ Yes, because they can. Because we designed it so they could. The number of cars should never be the starting point for a main street design.”

As an example of how it could work, he describes the transformation of the Witte de With Straat in Rotterdam from a run-down street “with drugs and prostitution and shady characters” in the 1980s into a popular destination street today.

However, it is doubtful that Elgin Street’s new design will be so far-reaching as to reduce traffic to one lane (diverting through traffic up Laurier to the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and highway-bound traffic to Nicholas). The draft design is not likely to undergo a major overhaul at this stage, and while online comments on a City questionnaire suggested cutting the travel lanes to two, in-person and emailed responses favoured keeping three travel lanes, with one alternating lane.

But changes could still be made that would give more space to people on the street and encourage drivers who are simply cutting across town to do it by alternate routes. Elgin Street is used by a wide variety of people: from local residents who live on or near the street, to those who come for events and to socialize, to tourists, events, festivals and marches. It also serves as a north-south traffic corridor.

The new design will need to balance all these uses and the consultation process gives residents and business owners a chance to improve the experience of the street, making it more attractive to visitors and locals alike.

The City is still collecting feedback on the draft design. A detailed design process will begin after City Council approves the draft early this year. There is still time to get your feedback in to the City. More information is available at ottawa.ca or by calling Transporation Services at 613-580-2424, ext. 12559.