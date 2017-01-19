David Lidbetter’s unusual landscapes

by Stephen Thirlwall

December 8 marked the opening of a new exhibition of paintings by David Lidbetter at Wall Space Gallery in Westboro Village. Lidbetter is one of the key painters of the region changing our vision of the Canadian landscape.

Walking along the south side of Richmond Road west of Churchill, you might easily miss the entrance to Wall Space at number 358. Its front entrance is a narrow doorway-sized space entering onto a long hallway with artworks on either side. The back mushrooms into a much larger space.

Words that best express David Lidbetter’s works are starkness and surprise. I don’t think you would ever label him a minimalist, but there are certain elements in his paintings that carry a minimalist character: for example, his bare branches and twigs on trees and dried reeds sticking out from the snow. Surprise comes, not with big fanfare or overelaboration, but in quieter, unexpected bursts of unique colour in the midst of an otherwise bleak or ordinary landscape. Sometimes, the surprise is found in the fine details of rocks, trees or a stretch of marsh.

As Lidbetter says in his artist statement for this exhibit, “Silent Spaces”: “I look for inspiration in what may be considered bleak and desolate landscapes … By looking past what one might consider the more conventional beauty of nature, I attempt to illuminate the unexpected.”