Red light cameras for safer roads

by Mayor Jim Watson

Whether dealing with winter weather or summer construction, residents of Ottawa are well acquainted with the many challenges that affect Canadian drivers. However, more than either of those issues, I often hear from residents about the need for speed reduction in our neighbourhoods.

The City of Ottawa is committed to delivering the safest roadways and neighbourhoods possible, regardless of what form of transportation you choose. In fact, Ottawa even has approximately 40 kilometres of cycling networks maintained throughout the winter.

With so many commuters choosing alternative methods of transportation, awareness and road safety become vitally important.

Alongside the transportation chair, Councillor Keith Egli, I was proud to unveil 20 additional red-light cameras to be installed throughout the city by the end of 2017. These 20 red-light cameras will be in addition to the existing 34 cameras currently in operation across Ottawa.

In 2014, there were 655 reported collisions at signalized intersections in the city. It is difficult for police to enforce red-light running because they must follow offenders through the light in order to catch them. This can endanger other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians as well as the officers.

As collisions resulting from red-light running tend to be more severe than other collisions, these cameras are an important step towards educating drivers and reducing collisions at intersections that have high collision rates. The cameras will also free up significant police resources to respond to other issues across our community.

Road safety is a top concern in neighbourhoods across Ottawa and, as a Council, we are committed to making sure that all of our road, path and sidewalk users feel safe. That is why, on behalf of Council, I appealed to the Province of Ontario to allow the City of Ottawa to conduct a pilot project that would reduce the current default speed limit from 50 km/h to 40 km/h on residential streets. 2016 also saw the addition of a new annual fund for councillors to invest in traffic calming initiatives at the neighbourhood level.

These are just a few of the initiatives Council has undertaken alongside the innovative Safer Roads Ottawa Program. Safer Roads Ottawa is a collaboration between Ottawa Fire Services, Ottawa Paramedic Service, Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Public Health and the Public Works Department. The program was developed to prevent or eliminate road deaths and serious injuries for all residents, including the most vulnerable users of our roads and pathways.

Although we have made great progress so far, until we have eliminated road deaths and serious injuries, we still have much work to do.