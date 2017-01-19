Scottish Diaspora Tapestry exhibit comes to the Ottawa Public Library

by Sue MacGregor

It was stitched by a thousand hands in 34 countries. It brought together people whose ancestors were scattered by history. And now the Scottish Diaspora Tapestry is coming to Ottawa.

As part of the North American tour, the Scottish Society of Ottawa will proudly host the full exhibit of the Scottish Diaspora Tapestry. Centretown residents will have easy access to see it on display at the Main Branch of the Ottawa Public Library through the month of January 2017 – Scottish Month in Ottawa.

The Scottish Diaspora Tapestry is a project involving communities from around the world in celebration of Scottish heritage and culture: the people and places which connect Scotland to its global diaspora.

Tour director Jenny Bruce has accompanied the exhibit around the world and will bring the exhibit from Montreal to Ottawa for display from January 3 to 25 during regular library hours.

Scots have migrated all over the world and have often had a profound impact on the area where they settled. The diaspora project brought together stories from 34 such communities, documenting their Scottish connections in 305 embroidered panels. It is a remarkable and heartfelt homage to the determination, courage and achievement of Scottish migrants and their descendants across the centuries. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn about these unique aspects of Scottish and Canadian history and the great contribution that Scots have made after they left their homes to build new lives, often many thousands of miles away.

“Not only will people want to see the Canadian experience told through 37 of the panels in the tapestry, but those from around the world as well,” explained Heather Theoret, secretary of the Scottish Society of Ottawa. “The North American tour is receiving great reviews and we jumped at the opportunity to host the exhibit before it heads to Iceland. It’s a wonderful way to celebrate Canada’s 150th by not only educating people about the Scottish contribution to Canada, but promoting Scottish heritage as well.”

To book a tour with your group or organization, please contact secretary@ottscot.ca.

Admission is free.