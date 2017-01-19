Ushering in 2017 with a concert for peace

by Kita Szpak

A new composition will be premiered by the Thirteen Strings at Dominion Chalmers Church on January 27 at 7:30 pm. The original work, by the Iranian-Canadian Composers of Toronto (ICOT), is based on the medieval Persian poet Saadi’s famous aphorism “Bani Adam.” The poem is the central theme of the chamber orchestra’s Concert for Peace that evening. The new work will include a singer and narrator, performing in English, French, Farsi and Arabic, as well as Persian instruments. All are joining the Thirteen Strings to celebrate Canada and a vision of peace where we welcome all immigrants and break down barriers between all human beings to live as one.

The concert also features the orchestra in three iconic pieces of music that have become synonymous with peace: Barber’s moving and soul searching Adagio for Strings; Mozart’s joyful Eine kleine Nachtmusik; and Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis.

Special guests include acclaimed Lebanese-Canadian soprano Miriam Khalil, Iranian and Syrian musicians and a small choir of Syrian immigrants. In addition, the Junior Thirteen Strings will perform in the Vaughan Williams.

The Concert for Peace is made possible by the Community Fund for Canada’s 150th, through a collaboration between the Community Foundation of Ottawa, the Government of Canada, and individuals from across the country.

Thirteen Strings Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1976 by conductor Brian Law and string players from the National Arts Centre Orchestra. The orchestra is now directed by Kevin Mallon. The orchestra’s repertoire is diverse, covering music from the Baroque era to 21stcentury music, having commissioned 100 new works from Canadian composers.

The orchestra’s core of 13 string players is regularly supplemented by guest performers through its subscription concert series and its collaboration with various Ottawa arts organizations including Le Festival de musique sacrée, Seventeen Voyces, Music and Beyond, the Cantata Singers, the Viennese Winter Ball, and the McGill Chamber Orchestra, among others.

Tickets for this special concert are available at thirteenstrings. ca, by email at info@thirteenstrings.ca and at Leading Note, Compact Music and Books on Beechwood in Ottawa.