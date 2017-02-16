Board approves Lebreton location for Central Library

by Stephen Thirlwall

At its January 31 board meeting, the Ottawa Public Library made its final decision on the full go-ahead for the New Central Library Project. The vote was taken at the end of a five-hour meeting in City Hall’s Council Chamber, attended by a capacity crowd.

The result was eight votes for the full package—including the location at the east end of LeBreton Flats—and one vote against, as Councillor Catherine McKenney felt that too many concerns over the new library’s location were not fully considered and this would badly impact Centretown citizens, especially those most vulnerable.

Six of the board members had accepted the LeBreton site all along: two said that they had come to accept it recently. This decision sits quite uneasily with many Centretown residents, because it means we lose our library.

The meeting proceeded with a few lengthy presentations by the OPL planning team, City staff and the analysts they consulted. This was followed by 22 public presentations. It appeared that 80 percent of those present agreed with, or were at least willing to go with, most of the described plan.

The parts of the plan around which there were strong disagreements were (1) the site selected for the new library; (2) the relationship of OPL with Library and Archives Canada (LAC), which is still to be worked out (the deadline is June of this year); and (3) the size of the final library building and how this might affect both its operation and location.

However, because the vast majority of the surveyed population preferred the joint OPL–LAC concept, discussion of this issue ended quickly.

The third part of the meeting, before the vote, was questions from the board members to the planners and analysts regarding the plan. Various other issues were raised, such as the overall cost, possibilities of selling another city property to help cover the new costs, environmental concerns about several sites, City-planned developments to improve access to the Lebreton site and parking needs.

What seemed to hold sway in the meeting was the vision held by the mayor, and a solid group of other supporters, for the future development of Lebreton Flats and rearrangement of road- and transitways to get in and out of it.

Perhaps this will be achieved, but most of this future development does not exist now. We will have to depend on promises.

The LRT system was presented as justification for the Lebreton site. In fact, possible sites in Centretown are closer to an LRT station.

Many, including others outside Centretown, found the process of public dialogue to be highly controlled and not open. Being a concerned and involved citizen does not warrant labels such as “complainers,” which one person used and others hinted at in the meeting.

The decision was a partial success for almost everyone over four main aspects of the library plan, but has a huge impact on Centretown regarding one other main part of the plan: site location. (For more comment on this, see page five of this issue.)

Centretown will lose its library and is not expected to get its own branch library. The mayor offered at best only a small room at City Hall with a “return items” box and maybe a couple of other small things.

Very strong appeals by Bookmark the Core, the CCCA, and a number of individuals were heard by the OPL Board, planners and City staff, but these appeals were confronted by fixed minds and an entrenched vision, and so were cast aside.

This left many, though not all, Centretown residents and workers unhappy and dismayed, and especially distressed at the mayor, OPL Board and planners, City staff and other city residents at how casually their serious concerns were disregarded.

So what can those who live and work in Centretown do? How can public dialogue with the City be dramatically improved and become less confrontational? How can those who are disadvantaged, have mobility problems or are new immigrants, young children or youth be assisted to get to the New Central Library?

What will each of us who are mobile do in the face of longer, more difficult walking access or the added expense and wait time of transit? Perhaps it will be easier and better for some to go to another branch library (e.g., Sunnyside Branch in Old Ottawa South or Rideau Branch, both very small)?

For now, we have until 2022 to make as full use as possible of the current Main Branch before it leaves.