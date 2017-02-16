CCCA Seniors: Accessibility concerns over new library location

by members of the CCCA Seniors Committee

The location of the new central library for Ottawa has been on the agenda of the city and residents for many months. This was a hotly discussed topic at Councillor Catherine McKenney’s meeting at City Hall on January 18 and again with the Library Board and the mayor on January 31.

Lots of information and many opinions were exchanged, particularly so on January 31, when many Centretown residents expressed their concerns to the members of the Library Board.

A particular concern of the Centretown residents, both those making presentations and those in the audience, concerned access to the new library for residents in the central areas of the city who now walk to the Main Branch at Metcalfe and Laurier.

While expanding the core of the city further west sounds progressive and would complement the westward development of the LRT service, there is a geographic challenge with this vision for residents of the core with mobility issues. This challenge is a cliff that stands between the core and the site of the new central library.

This cliff, known as the escarpment, can be an asset and a liability. Architects and City designers applaud the potential of the escarpment as a key feature for a unique building. On the other hand the Age Friendly Ottawa Action Plan for 2015-2018 states that “for outdoor spaces and city buildings, older adults should be able to navigate the natural and built environments safely and with ease.”

One of the plan objectives states that, for those with disabilities, a key objective is to improve access to City buildings, which includes municipal library branches and the new central library.

The February CCCA Seniors Committee meeting considered accessibility for the mobility challenged in terms of the many presentations we heard on January 18 and 31.

Included in that group are people with disabilities, including those in wheel chairs and those who need canes or walkers, mothers with strollers, teachers bringing groups of young students to the library, the 30 percent of Centretown residents on limited incomes and the homeless who cannot afford public transport.

While seniors applaud the active engagement of millennials in building the City of Ottawa for the future, we as seniors would encourage this generation and their supporters to avoid building a central library that will stand as an iconic symbol of exclusion for the mobility and financially challenged as the population ages.