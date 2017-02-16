Jack Snow’s Dog Derby

by Robert Smythe

Ottawa staged spectacular winter carnivals in 1895 and 1922. They had always been intermittent affairs. Ever the showman, in the mid-1950s, Sparks Street jeweller Jack Snow tried to launch an annual cold-weather festival with the Jack Snow International Dog Sled Derby. These competitions, with the start and finish points on the Rideau Canal, first got underway around 1951, when they were sponsored by Dr. Ballard’s Dog Food.

In the decades prior to that, the canal had been used for occasional snowshoe races and ice hockey. Jack Snow’s new and expanded International Dog Sled Derby was inaugurated on February 9, 1954, and repeated the next year. Starting at Union Station, the 33-mile course proceeded along the Rideau Canal to the Hartwell Locks, cut through the Experimental Farm and turned down Fisher and Merivale until it reached Fallowfield Road, where it headed to the turning point at Bell’s Corners. The results at each timepoint were radioed back to a Canadian Army Signals Corp truck posted on top of Mackenzie King Bridge, where the reports were written onto slips of paper, wrapped in snowballs and tossed down to the Derby’s official timekeepers below on the Rideau Canal.

The teams travelled at an average speed of 10 miles per hour, and the winner made it back in three hours and 38 seconds to claim the Gold Challenge Cup and $1,000.

The promoters were keen to give the Dog Derby maximum publicity. A CBC remote studio broadcast the derby to a local audience. Newsreel cameras filmed the event, which was sent to television stations across North America. In 1955, the event’s final year, they scored a public relations triumph by managing to have Ottawa musher Mrs. “Bunty” Dunlop and her six Siberian huskies appear live on the Ed Sullivan Show from New York.

Jack Snow had hoped that his sponsorship of the International Dog Derby would form the feature attraction of future winter carnivals in Ottawa. But the event had not been a financial success and didn’t attract any extra business for its commercial backers. When approached for support from the City of Ottawa, Mayor Charlotte Whitton turned them down, saying that the city should not take any financial risks on a venture that could be ruined by one Ottawa’s unpredictable winter mild spells.

The notion of an annual winter carnival in the capital would have to wait another 15 years.