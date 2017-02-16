OCDSB: Accommodation reviews & upcoming events

by Erica Braunovan

OCDSB Trustee Zone 10

Learning and Pupil Accommodation Planning

Final reports for the eastern and western school accommodation reviews are available online now at www.ocdsb.ca, as well as a concise executive summary for each.

The reports contain proposed changes and are not yet final. School board trustees will review and can recommend amendments. The purpose of the reviews is to recommend changes to support more equitable access to program offerings, greater consistency in school sizes and grade configurations, enriched program offerings and enhanced special education programs, alignment of schools to support the secondary and elementary (draft) schools program frameworks, and effective and maximized used of available resources.

The western review involved 26 schools in the Bell, Merivale, Sir Robert Borden and Woodroffe families of schools. The recommended changes are a mix of restructuring grade configurations, amalgamations and closures. The eastern review involved three secondary schools-Colonel By, Gloucester and Rideau. The recommendation is to close Rideau High School and have the students attend Gloucester High School. As both schools are facing low enrollments, consolidation would bolster enhanced learning opportunities by preserving Gloucester’s varied academic programming.

Recommendations will be approved at a board meeting next month: Monday, March 1 for the western review and Tuesday, March 7 for the eastern review.

Upcoming Events

Toonie Tuesday is on February 28! Two dollars can be the difference between nothing and something: between an empty lunch box or food on a plate, between incomplete homework or a new notebook and pencils. Start collecting those toonies and send them to school with your kids. All funds raised will go directly to the Students in Crisis Emergency Fund. Visit www.educationfoundationottawa.ca to get involved.

The OCDSB Speaker Series offers free presentations to the community and seeks to provide parents and educators with access to leading ideas in education that will allow us to work collaboratively to better support student learning. Hope to see you at the next installments!

First Nations, Métis and Inuit Student Well-being:

Thursday, March 2, 7:00-9:00 pm, Rideau High School Auditorium

Gain a better understanding of indigenous well-being and learn about the supports available from partnering agencies for our students. Representatives from the Ottawa Inuit Children’s Centre, Métis Nation of Ontario and Wabano Wellness Centre will discuss the importance of student well-being and its link to educational success.

Gender Identity and Gender Expression:

Thursday, May 4, 7:00-9:00 pm, Sir Robert Borden High School Auditorium

OCDSB is committed to ensuring the physical and emotional safety of all students; as such, students of all gender expressions and identities must feel safe, welcomed and accepted in our schools. The board has published guidelines on www.ocdsb.ca to raise awareness and help protect against discrimination and harassment.