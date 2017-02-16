Planet of the Scapes: Shepherdless pie and chocolate raspberry squares

by Pearl Pirie

A friend told me it was blasphemy for me to call this vegan shepherd’s pie because lamb is crucial to the dish. So then, the three layer savoury dish worth this name:

Main Dish: Shepherdless Pie

Top:

5 large white potatoes, cubed, boiled and mashed

1/4 cup almond milk to whip potatoes

2 tbsp margarine to whip potatoes

Middle:

1 cup each: corn, peas and carrots

Bottom:

2 small onions, chopped, fried in oil of your choice

1/2 cup red lentils (or green lentils, with extra cooking time)

1/2 cup texturized vegetable protein (TVP)

1 bouillon cube

1/4 cup walnuts

1/4 block of firm tofu, grated or crumbled

1/2 tbsp cumin

1/2 tbsp pani puri spice mix

2 tsp Worcester sauce

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp barbecue sauce

2 tsp cornstarch (or as much to thicken as you need, added towards the end)

Green lentils keep their texture and form better but take an extra 15-20 minutes to cook. Some might add mushrooms to the base but I’ve been bingeing on mushrooms in everything, so I’m mushroomed out. You can use any flavour of bouillon cube.

Cook the onions, add spices and the rest. Add water to cover. Watch and stir occasionally as water gets absorbed but not dry. When you have lentils splitting open and boiled to thicker than a stew, add the cornstarch.

To assemble, layer in a 9×9 pan. You can serve it immediately with all parts hot, or bake for 20 minutes at 400 degrees to brown the top. Or perhaps if you have a cooking torch you could touch it up.

Makes 8-9 servings. Takes about an hour if you go for the oven method.

Dessert: Chocolate Raspberry Squares

mix wet:

3 large eggs

2 1/4 cups sugar

1 cup margarine, melted

mix dry:

1 cup unbleached flour

1/2 cup brown flour

1 1/4 cups cocoa

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp almond extract

drizzle of pomegranate molasses

1 container of raspberries

Line a 9×13 pan with parchment paper. Split half of the batter into the pan. Place raspberries on top. Pomegranate molasses drizzle is optional, but it gives a little new nuance. Add the other half of batter. Bake 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees.

Optional glaze to mix and add when still oven-warm:

2 cups sifted confectioners’ sugar

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1 tsp instant coffee (optional)

1 tbsp margarine

2 tbsp almond milk