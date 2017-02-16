PPRA celebrates 20 years in 2017—and still going strong

by Lorrie Marlow

The Plant Pool Recreation Association (PPRA) is excited to be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2017 with Canada’s 150th birthday!

PPRA was established in 1997 to lobby the City to save the historic Plant Pool. This historic rescue is now the Plant Community Center, which welcomes over 500,000 visitors a year and has the highest membership of all City community centres.

In 2017, the volunteer PPRA board consists of: Suzanne Nash (President); Kendra McLennan (Vice-President). Lorrie Marlow (Secretary) and Carol Sissons (Treasurer) along with board members: Ida Henderson, Alex Brown-Theriault, Ab Adamu, Catharine Vandelinde, Lydia Gabelmann, Meghan Macdonell, Audri Brewster and Suzanne Monette.

The first PPRA meeting of 2017 welcomed Celia Kauffman, age seven, with a donation from her sale of soap over the holiday season. We would like to thank Celia for choosing to support a program provided by PPRA.

Celia has chosen to support the PPRA swim program, which provides free swim vouchers for use at Plant Community Centre to children who receive support from the Somerset West Community Health Center (SWCHC). SWCHC is an important partner with PPRA and we continue to work together to deliver affordable recreation and the Woman Alive fitness programs to the residents of Somerset and Kitchissippi Wards.

Another PPRA program is the free, summer drop-in program at Plouffe Park located behind Plant Community Center. In 2016, approximately 100 kids from ages 10 to 15 years, attend this summer program, participating in outdoor sports activities, table tennis and swimming.

The 2016 funding for this popular program came from the province of Ontario and Royal Bank.

In winter, Plouffe Park becomes the PPRA skating rink with free use of skates and equipment. The “skate shack” is operated by volunteers and is open evenings and weekends.

In 2016, PPRA invested in new signage on the boards of the rink that face Preston Street advising that the rink is open and the rink has seen a significant increase in use.

PPRA is always seeking sponsors for maintaining this rink and will provide space on these boards for signage in return for your support!

PPRA has also received 2017 City of Ottawa Civic Funding for its 10,000 Steps Event and the Hoops Basketball and Soccer tournaments. This year, the 10,000 Steps will embrace a historical theme. The Hoops basketball tournament is very popular with youth in the Somerset Ward and, this year, will see a pick-up soccer game added to this event on Saturday, June 3. 2017.

PPRA has also became a partner with the Canadian Tire Jump Start program which provides funding for local soccer programs and the soccer camp at Plouffe Park.

In the winter months, PPRA books gym space in two schools in Hintonburg in order for the Recreation Association of Hintonburg to operate its free soccer program on Tuesday evenings and the basketball open gym for youth on Friday evenings.

Volunteers with PPRA also maintain the flower gardens outside the Plant Community Center. In 2016, the rose bushes along Somerset Street received particular attention with lots of positive feedback from residents and businesses. PPRA applied for a 2016 Environmental Grant from the City of Ottawa for mulch and manure for the Plant flower beds and for the local parks and guerilla gardens in Hintonburg and Mechanicsvillle.

On hot summer days, the flower beds at Plant require significant watering early in the morning and PPRA is seeking volunteers to help.

For 2017, PPRA is pursuing additional volunteers to help celebrate its anniversary with special programs or events. If you want to sponsor, volunteer or if you have an inquiry, please contact us at www.plantpool.org or on Facebook at Plant Pool Recreation Association.