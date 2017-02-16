What if…? A dream for the Central Experimental Farm

– OPINION –

by Ken Billings

The Central Experimental Farm (CEF) in Ottawa is a jewel in terms of open space (474 hectares) in a modern metropolis. It was established back in 1886 to resolve farm production questions, according to Agriculture Canada.

In 1920, there was nothing but organic farming on this historic site. Writing a letter to the agriculture minister in January 2016, I asked how much of the farm was organic and permaculture research and was told that two to five percent is organic, zero percent is permaculture and 95 percent is chemical-based.

Moving on to December 2, 2016, Heritage Minister Melanie Joly announced that 70 acres of the CEF would be given to developers to build a new Civic Hospital campus. This shocked me, since a week before, the NCC Federal Site Review, which took six months and studied 12 sites, had announced Tunney’s Pasture as the preferred site of the new hospital campus. In just a week, three levels of government came together in a press conference to announce the CEF site choice instead.

On February 8, a CBC report announced that the Baseline bus rapid transit corridor had gotten the council’s okay. A strip of the Central Experimental Farm would be taken away on the south side of the farm. The O-Train expansion south also has plans to double-track, which may take some of the east side of the CEF.

So much for the historic jewel, the Central Experimental Farm. There is a definite disconnect between our three levels of government for this wonderful historic space. It seems like governments and developers alike are just itching to carve up the CEF.

The Vision…

If people of Ottawa really care about the Central Experimental Farm, we will have to have a vision for the next 100 years.

My dream for this beautiful open space is an example to all Canadians of a farm for organic, permaculture and greenhouse research and education by 2020. On the 100th anniversary we start our path back to clean, sustainable food and an education centre for K-12 in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

If the Ontario government has growing food as a central part of the curriculum, then all subjects (biology, math, English, etc.) can relate to this practical focus of growth, food, soil, air, water and learning which emulates nature at its best.

The five pillars of food safety, a blueprint for future global food security put forth by Dr. Shiv Chopra of Ottawa, should be taught and appreciated by the coming generation if we are to have a healthy and sustainable society.

By removing antibiotics, hormones, animal waste fed to animals, GMOs and pesticides, Canadians can have the cleanest food in the world. Now that is a vision worth dreaming about. What if?