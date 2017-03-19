Participate in Welcoming Week, June 20 to 30

by Suzanne Charest

Ottawa has a great reputation as a city that is hospitable to newcomers. It is one of six cities in the country receiving top marks for attracting newcomers, according to the Conference Board of Canada in a report released in 2014. The City of Ottawa was also ranked the best place to live in Canada by MoneySense Magazine in 2016.

This reputation came to life last year when the Ottawa community rallied together to welcome the Syrian refugees. It has also emerged every year since 2013 during Welcoming Ottawa Week, when local civic and arts groups and organizations join efforts to showcase our genuine welcome and respect to newcomers by hosting a week-long series of fun and engaging events and activities.

“Welcoming Ottawa Week is a wonderful platform for us to reflect on Ottawa’s current and historic welcome to refugees and newcomers, while showcasing our genuine respect for the courage and strength newcomers demonstrate in overcoming tremendous obstacles to join our community,” says Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

“Newcomers are attracted to diverse, vibrant cities where their families can participate in city life, contribute economically and engage in civic development as new Canadians,” says Hindia Mohamoud, director of the Ottawa Location Immigration Partnership, the organization spearheading WOW. “By hosting a WOW event and participating in WOW activities, you can not only provide a warm welcome to newcomers, you can meet people from all over the world, learn about other cultures, and have fun in the many learning, cultural, artistic, and sports events that have become a mainstay of Ottawa’s summer calendar.”

WOW is an annual week-long series of dialogues, cultural and celebratory events, sports activities, documentary screenings, and other fun events held in various locations of the city in the 10 days leading up to Canada Day.

It is designed to convey the genuine welcome and hospitality of Ottawa residents to newcomers, while providing opportunities for quality interactions between residents, long-term and new.

This year’s WOW has been expanded to 10 days. The deadline for registering a WOW event is April 28, 2017.

This year WOW will pay a special tribute to Canada’s 150th Anniversary by adding a Celebration of Canada’s 150th Anniversary category of events and by offering more WOW days.

If you are already planning a Canada 150th event, make it a WOW event by making a special effort to engage immigrants and refugees as participants.

Imagine your street party including a multi-cultural dance performance and international foods; or your book club adding an international best-seller or featuring a local author who is also a newcomer? The sky’s the limit!

Since its inception, WOW has grown to 65 events hosted by 43 organizations in 2016. Do not miss being a part of this fun week! You can participate by hosting a WOW event and planning to attend the activities. Together, we can make Ottawa Canada’s most welcoming city!

Call for Nominations for the Welcoming Ottawa Ambassadors Awards

In 2014, the Welcoming Ottawa Ambassadors Awards was launched to recognize Ottawa residents who show respect, kindness and support to new immigrants. The Ottawa Local Immigration Partnership calls on all Ottawa residents who were born outside of Canada and have come to live in Ottawa to nominate people who have been helpful and supportive of your journey to make Ottawa your home and community.

We’re looking for Ottawa residents who, in interacting with immigrants or refugees, have demonstrated the human qualities of openness, positive curiosity, friendship and connection across differences that can be so enriching, but is not always there or easy to achieve in our busy lives. Please nominate someone you know as a Welcoming Ottawa Ambassador by visiting welcomingottawaweek.ca. The deadline for nominations is May 5, 2017.

For more information on Welcoming Ottawa Week, visit www.welcomingottawaweek.ca or call (613) 232-9634, extension 385. You can also follow us on Twitter @OLIP-PLIO or Facebook at OttawaLIP.