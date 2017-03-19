Planet of the Scapes

by Pearl Pirie

Hold the pity. I taught myself to cook on Campbell’s casserole cookbooks where there’s a column for a kind of Campbell’s soup, a column for veggie, a column for wet, a column for flavours, a column for higher protein.

I like constraints and improvising within them, so cooking at my mother’s house with very few ingredients is a sort of stone soup of what to do with flour, salt and little else.

This recipe is adapted from Helen Johnston’s version in Bringing Home the Harvest: Our Favourite Recipes: International Plowing Match and Country Festival, 2007.

I reduced the fat, sugar and salt and upped the fibre. You can make it vegan with Hellman’s vegan mayo. Or more interesting by adding nuts or chocolate chips.

The nice thing about baked goods is how standard they are. Produce varies. You may like half a green onion, or less olive oil if yours is richly flavoured. Even cranberries have different intensities. Ours are from a cranberry farm in Quebec, so really pop more than Ocean Spray’s flat oiled ones. I find balsamic has enough saltiness that you don’t need to add extra salt.

Main dish: Grain salad

Ingredients

1 cup 5-Grain Blend (PC Blue Menu is easy to find)

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1 cup fresh green beans, halved and boiled

1/4 cup pecans, chopped, toasted if you have time and desire

1 green onion, chopped

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 1/2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp lime or lemon juice

The five-grain blend is pretty fast: it takes 10 minutes to cook. So you can start it and the green beans at the same time and toast pecans on the grill. It comes together quickly and is good fresh, or left to marinate until the rest of the meal is ready. (Pictured here with watercress salad and whole wheat spaghetti.)

It’s a good dish for leftovers, for planned leftovers and for using up leftover green beans, if such a thing exists in your home. (I put a pinch of tarragon in it as well, but I’m on a tarragon kick. Even cereal is at risk.)

Snack: Banana Muffins

wet:

4 small (or 2 cups) overripe bananas

1 1/4 cup mayo

3/4 c brown sugar

dry:

3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 tsp of salt

4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup walnuts (optional)

Mix the dry together.

Mix the wet together and pour into the dry.

Bake at 350F for 20-25 minutes.

Pearl Pirie hosts Literary Landscape on CKCUfm.com, 93.1fm. She is a co-director of the Tree Reading Series: www.treereadingseries.ca. She thanks the City of Ottawa for a grant that led to part of the pet radish, shrunken, which won the Lampman Award for Poetry. www.pearlpirie.com