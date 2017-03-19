Rideau High School closes, info sessions on opioid use, community recognition and other Zone 10 news

by Erica Braunovan

OCDSB Trustee Zone 10

Earlier this month, school board trustees made the difficult decision to close Rideau High School and move its students to Gloucester High School. This is not the outcome many were hoping for, myself included.

Trustees, staff and parents all want what is best for students, but sometimes we have different ideas on how to achieve that. Accommodation reviews are hard: the decision to close a school is even harder and not taken lightly.

I know our community will do their best to support students during this transition. As always, if you’d like to discuss accommodation reviews more, please email me at erica.braunovan@ocdsb.ca.

2017-18 Budget

A new season of budgets will soon be upon us. I will hold a session to share information with parents and community members, as well as to collect feedback and ideas. Updates and session details will be posted to facebook.com/ericabraunovan and twitter.com/ericabraunovan as soon as information is available.

Parent Information Sessions on Opioid Use

OCDSB has been working with Rideauwood Addictions and Family Counselling, Ottawa Public Health and the Ottawa Police Service to hold parent evenings at several of our school locations, giving parents a chance to learn critical information about prescription drugs and ask questions. There are two remaining sessions coming up this month:

Wednesday, March 22: Longfields Davidson Heights Secondary School,

7:00-9:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 23: Gloucester High School,

7:00-9:00 p.m.

These presentations will focus on opioids and opioid overdose followed by a marketplace of community resources. Parents will also have an opportunity to speak directly to public health nurses, Rideauwood counsellors and police.

More information about counterfeit pills, overdose prevention, naloxone (a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in cases of overdose) and local treatment resources can be found at www.StopOverdoseOttawa.ca.

Community Member Recognition Awards

We all know it takes a village to raise a child. Well, now it is time to recognize that village! Our Community Member Recognition Awards recognize the individuals who make an incredible difference in our school communities. Nominations can be made by individual parents or by a school council. All nominations must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Community Award: Recognizes a member of the OCDSB community in developing a community initiative that directly supports the well-being of our students.

Distinguished School Council Service Award: Recognizes a school council or council member for enhancing the learning experience of students at a school and/or system level.

Volunteer of the Year Award: Recognizes a parent volunteer or community volunteer over an extended period of years or through a single significant initiative that has had a positive impact on students.

Community Partnership Award: Recognizes the outstanding partnership/support from a community agency or business over an extended period of years or through a significant initiative that has directly benefited OCDSB students.

Excellence in Equity Community Award (in tribute to Isis Officer): Recognizes a parent, volunteer, business community member of an organization to support the alignment and integration of equity and inclusive educational principles and practices over an extended period of years or through a significant initiative that has directly benefited OCDSB students.

To nominate someone or for more information, please contact susan.baker@ocdsb.ca.

I hope everyone had a great March Break! Share pictures of how your kids enjoyed their week at facebook.com/ericabraunovan.