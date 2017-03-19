Skyline: New patio rules

by Robert Smythe

Patios play an important role in the public realm by creating places for residents to connect, relax, and animate our streets.

That’s how the City of Ottawa staff introduced its report on reforming the rules for sidewalk cafes to Ottawa’s Transportation Committee. Of course, they can also be lucrative seasonal business opportunities and the occasional menace to pedestrian circulation.

On March 1, 2017, the committee members weighed both public and private interests and voted to adopt a new outdoor patio bylaw for these temporary encroachments on the public sidewalks that will regulate their design and location.

Somerset Ward is home to close to half of these, primarily on Preston and Elgin Streets. The main point of contention between the City and the cafe owners was the minimum sidewalk area that must be left over for pedestrian circulation.

Businesses argued that the current width of 1.8 metres should be grandfathered for those operations that don’t meet this minimum standard.

It all came down to a matter of an extra 20 centimetres. That’s about eight inches, or less than the width of a hand’s spread.

The Transportation Committee has endorsed a new regulation requiring a circulation zone of at least two metres around sidewalk bars and restaurants. Patios may be situated directly in front of their parent business or at curb side, if they leave a minimum “pedestrian clearway” distance of two metres.

To be clear, it must be free of all obstacles—poles, signs, parking machines, trees and garbage cans.

On balance, the bars and restaurants were the winners in the new Right of Way Patio Program’s recommendations. Ottawa’s per-square-foot sidewalk cafe rentals, which are reputedly the highest in Canada, will come down by 23 percent and will now be available on a monthly basis instead of a full-season lease. Winter permits will also be offered. As of this year, patio operators will pay $27.76 per square metre per month, April to October, and $8.94, November to March. The other amendments to the Patio Right of Way By-law won’t take effect until 2018.

The patio owners will also successful in rolling back some of the modifications proposed in the by-law’s first draft. Elevated cafe platforms, which had posed access barriers, will continue, and there is more design flexibility for the cafe fencing.

Umbrellas are now able to extend over the pedestrian traffic zone provided that they leave a minimum head clearance of 2.2 metres.

In the past, amplified music was not allowed in the sidewalk cafes, and they’re now legal as long as they don’t breach the noise by-law regulations. To enforce this, the City is recommending the hiring of additional bylaw officers.

The new bylaw makes permanent last year’s trial Streetside Spots for summer-only parklets and outside patios occupying converted parking stalls in the roadway. For unlicenced establishments, the option for a few tables and chairs placed directly on the sidewalk will continue.