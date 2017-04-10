Mayor’s Column: EquiPass now available for low-income residents

by Mayor Jim Watson

This past October, I was joined by the chair of the Transit Commission, Councillor Steven Blais, to announce the inclusion of a low-income transit pass in the 2017 City of Ottawa budget.

Just a short month later, City Council approved our plan for the low-income transit pass in the 2017 budget. This was the largest one-time increase in financial support for transit customers in the City’s history. The pass is valid for travel on all OC Transpo services, including Para Transpo and the O-Train Trillium Line, as well as STO services.

The new affordable transit pass, called the EquiPass, is now available to City of Ottawa residents whose household income falls below the low-income cut-off threshold, as set out annually by the government of Canada.

Once approved, eligible customers will be able to purchase the discounted pass for use as of April 1, 2017. It is priced at $57 per month, providing a 50 percent discount on a monthly adult transit pass. A single adult using the EquiPass will save $56.75 each month, or $681 each year, whereas a family of two will save $112 each month, for an annual savings of $1,344.

The new EquiPass will make life in Ottawa more affordable and inclusive for residents seeking employment, many single parents, newcomers to Canada settling in Ottawa, and residents living on low-income wages.

The money they will save on transit will leave more funds available for other basic necessities, and allow them to participate more fully in our city’s job market and socio-economic life.

The launch of the EquiPass application would not have been possible without the support and dedicated efforts of numerous community partner organizations like OC Transpo and Community and Social Services, who are also available to provide assistance to those who need help filling out the application form.

Eligible residents can get the EquiPass in three easy steps:

Apply

Residents must obtain, fill out and submit their application forms. These are available online at octranspo.com, by mail (call 613-741-4390 (TTY 613-741-5280) to request a copy) or in person at various locations across Ottawa including: OC Transpo customer service Centres, City of Ottawa client service centres, City of Ottawa public libraries, City of Ottawa community and social support centres and community health and resource centres.

Applicants will receive a letter advising them of the status of their application within three weeks.

Set your discount

Customers can bring their approval letter to any OC Transpo customer service centre. A customer service representative will set the EquiPass discount on a registered Presto card. Those who don’t already have a Presto card can purchase one for $6.

Buy

Approved customers can purchase their monthly EquiPass online at prestocard.ca, by phone at 1-877-378-6123 (TTY 7-1-1), in person at an OC Transpo customer service centre, or at select City of Ottawa client service centres.

With the implementation of the EquiPass, we give a chance to those who are living with a low income to fully integrate themselves into the fabric of the city, and we create an even more affordable city for all Ottawa residents.