by Pearl Pirie

There may be as many ways to do this soup as there are people. I used goat butter because I’m on a goat-everything kick: goat butter, goat yogurt, goat feta, goats on Twitter, goats on Youtube. . .

Main Dish: Potato Leek Soup

boil:

6 large potatoes for boiling, cubed

1 onion bouillon cube

fry:

2 small leeks, chopped

1 tbsp goat butter (or your choice of oil)

1 green onion

add:

1 cup of milk, almond or your choice

sprinkle annatto (an orange-red condiment, derived from the seeds of the achiote tree)

You can puree it smooth or empty most of the water (for later) and mash the potatoes to have more texture in the soup. The thing with using almond or cashew milk is the grey cast. Sprinkling in some annatto powder turns it more cream-coloured. Keep the potato water as it thickens overnight and you can loosen it down again for leftovers.

Millet fritters (makes 8,

serves 2-3)

1/2 cup raw millet, soaked 7-24 hours

1 1/2 cups water

2 small green onions, chopped

1 small carrot, grated

2 tbsp parsley, chopped (optional)

goat butter and olive oil for frying

flour for dredging (I used rye flour because it was handy)

Boil millet with salt to taste, simmering for 20-25 minutes, until millet is tender.

Add the onion and carrot to the hot millet, stirring thoroughly to break up the millet grains, creating a mashed potatoes consistency.

Put a spoonful in frying pan or onto griddle and flatten with a flipper. Repeat for each patty. Saute 3-4 minutes per side or until crisp. The inside will be soft and the outside crisp golden.