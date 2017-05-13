Centretown gets it: acts of compassion at Centretown Pharmacy

by Deborah Rosenlund

When compassion meets suffering, society takes a step forward. And recently, a few blocks from Parliament Hill, a member of the CCCA Seniors Committee discovered evidence of this simple kind of progress. It’s in a tiny store called Centretown Pharmacy, tucked away on Bank Street: a cozy “mom-and-pop shop” kind of place. It’s just the type of business George Zahalan had always dreamed of owning.

Walk in the door and you’ll be greeted by Zahalan, who is both the pharmacist and owner, or one of his knowledgeable, “no attitude” pharmacy assistants.

His loyal staff is a great source of pride to him, diverse in age (ranging from mid-20s to early 70s), in cultural backgrounds and religious beliefs. He depends on them to provide everyone with a personable experience where they can hopefully “relate to people from their own cultural background,” he says. By all accounts and appearances, it’s a sound working relationship and a win-win for the community of Centretown.

Zahalan remembers the store’s previous owner and pharmacist, Al Saleh, with respect, as “a staple of the community here.” These days, the new owner provides the same level of “compassion, respect and quality of care” that this independent pharmacy has become known for.

Zahalan has quite a collection of fond memories of his customers, like the long-time client of Saleh’s who came in on George’s first day of business to offer congratulations and then just stayed around to make introductions “to a lot of the locals … which was very heartwarming and helpful for me to get to know my clientele very well,” Zahalan recalls.

When prompted, Zahalan easily speaks in heart-warming detail of his experiences in this neighbourhood. These accounts reveal a deep commitment to the community, as he describes the steps required to navigate the unfortunate circumstances affecting vulnerable patients who come through the pharmacy door.

The pharmacist remembers a cold day last December. “One of our patients ran out of his Ontario disability cheque money early during the holidays because he was purchasing gifts for his family members. He came to us to pick up medication one day and informed us that he was waiting on the street corner for an hour, in minus 20 degree weather, asking people for loose [change]. When he told me and my technician Hadi that, we went to the kitchen in our store and gave him nearly our entire lunches and any extra food we had. He was so thankful that when he got his disability cheque the following month, he tried to repay us the dollar value.”

They refused this kind offer to repay them: they had already received yet another valuable lesson in human nature, a memorable reward of sorts.

Another incident involved the day a patient came into his store “scared,” he says, “and betrayed by her previous pharmacy because they didn’t believe her claims” that another patient at that same other pharmacy had “caused her physical harm. She proceeded to call police while in the safety of our store. Upon police checking the security cameras, she was proven correct.”

In his telling of the story, Zahalan reveals that what is most important to him is that she “felt happy that she found a pharmacy that protected her and believed in her,” reminding us of how simple feelings of trust and security can start a movement forward, towards hope of a healthier future.

Zahalan reminisces about a day in the life of one of his first customers, who was having trouble walking and generally getting out. When Zahalan was finished his shift, he drove over to their apartment to help go over and organize their medications. This completed, the resident mentioned that groceries were next on their own to-do list. Zahalan volunteered to go to the store this time on their behalf. When he returned with their groceries, he was surprised to get a hug, to see tears of appreciation and to hear that, up to that day, they’d never known a pharmacist to do any such thing for a customer.

Unexpected situations require quick action, like the time a customer lost their prescription medication on the street. The police found the medication, held it at the police station and called the store. Then Hadi, the pharmacy technician, picked it up from the police station and delivered the prescription to the patient’s home. Hadi enjoyed a lunch-hour walk through beautiful Centretown, and Zahalan’s comment about the experience? “Suffice it to say, the patient was ecstatic.”

Naloxone (anti-opiate overdose) kits have long been available here, and this pharmacy has already received thanks from people in the Centretown community for saving their lives, or the lives of friends or family members.

The pharmacist also notes that statistics show people who die from overdose are also sometimes elderly senior citizens: people who take chronic pain medication. There are a lot of seniors residing in Centretown who need to be aware and keep informed, and need realistic advice and responsible guidance about their pain medication and other prescriptions.

Work takes the pharmacy’s staff out and into the community, and there are a number of reasons for this: one is that the pharmacy offers same-day delivery for patients in Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley and, as they say, those prescriptions aren’t going to deliver themselves!

Further, the pharmacy keeps busy with medication reviews, flu shots and travel vaccines (since 2016, Ontario pharmacists are allowed to vaccinate patients) and affiliations with international, national and local organizations such as AIDS Committee of Ottawa, the Shepherds of Good Hope and the Cornerstone Housing for Women shelter.

This Centretown business may be small, but it’s connecting with the community in its own way, in a neighbourhood that has always enjoyed being well supplied with big pharmacies.

However, the challenge for Centretown Pharmacy will have nothing to do with increasing their retail space. It will be to build on their knowledge and accessibility, and to continue to make a noticeable improvement in individual lives in our community and, therefore, in our society.

That’s how these acts of compassion, when they meet suffering, move us forward.