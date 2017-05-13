Creating a lasting green legacy for future generations

by Mayor Jim Watson

One of Ottawa’s most unique characteristics is its particularly large geographical scale. Its total land surface of 2758 km² is large enough to encompass the cities of Calgary, Edmonton, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Much of our city’s land surface is made up of rural and farming areas, which boast a rich and diverse greenspace and tree canopies.

As our city’s population grows, so do our family-centric suburbs and vibrant urban neighbourhoods.

To keep our urban core green and our neighbourhoods beautiful, Ottawa is working with numerous partners and organizations on tree-planting initiatives that will see thousands, if not millions, of trees planted in our city this year alone.

2017 marks Canada’s 150th anniversary and, in addition to the many exciting events and celebrations planned for our nation’s sesquicentennial, special projects are being implemented to leave a legacy for future generations.

One of the legacy projects is the Canada 150 Maple Groves project. The City of Ottawa will plant a grove of 150 native Canadian maple trees in each of our 23 wards.

These groves, which may take the form of a formal cluster of trees, linear groupings, or maples planted within a reforestation site or natural area, will consist of native Canadian sugar, red, and silver maples. The sites within each ward have already been selected, and tree planting will start this month.

You can find more information on the city’s trees and community forests at www.Ottawa.ca/en/residents/water-and-environment/trees-and-community-forests.

Canada’s 150th birthday has also inspired Ecology Ottawa and Tree Ottawa’s One Million Trees legacy project. This ambitious project is a great example of collaboration, as local schools, community associations, corporations, charities and residents will work together to plant one million trees in the city of Ottawa.

Just last month, Ottawa 2017 announced that the Red Bull Global Rallycross championship event will head to Ottawa for the very first time. In support of the One Million Trees project, and to further support this important legacy of the sesquicentennial year, the series’ organizers have committed to planting 3,000 trees to offset the event’s carbon footprint. Visit www.TreeOttawa.org and find out how you can also get involved!

The legacy would not be complete without honouring Ottawa’s history as a lumber town. Last season, Ottawa’s Canadian Football League and 2016 Grey Cup Champions, the Redblacks, announced that for each touchdown the team scores at TD Place Stadium, a tree will be planted at the OC Transpo Trim Park and Ride in recognition of the thousands of football fans who use transit services to get to the games.

The newly planted green space, the Redblacks Forest, will be a mix of different species of trees. Twenty-six trees, the number of home touchdowns for the Redblacks in the 2016 season, will be planted in June. Ottawa football fans who cheered the Redblacks can now also celebrate the addition of greenspace.

The Redblacks Forest is a great example of the City’s commitment to support an environmentally sustainable Ottawa, while leaving a lasting green legacy for future generations.