Planet of the Scapes

by Pearl Pirie

In this middle season, waiting for the bounty of the land—spring’s wild leeks and fiddleheads and the first strawberries—I feel keenly our dependence on other countries to keep from eating a soft turnip and potato diet. The first greenhouse greens are coming in, but thank you to California, South America and Europe for keeping us fed. Robin Wall Kimmerer in Braiding Sweetgrass reminds us that, with respect and gratitude to the earth for our food, everything tastes better and more filling.

Main Dish: Warm Artichoke Salad

1 1/2 tbsp butter or margarine

1/3 cup (55g) sliced raw almonds

6 marinated artichoke hearts, halved or quartered (keep a tablespoon of juice)

1/4 cup (30g) green olives, pitted and sliced

200g green beans, blanched, trimmed and sliced

1/4 cup (60ml) rice wine vinegar

salt and fresh ground black pepper

70g baby arugula leaves

Melt the margarine in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the almonds and cook, stirring, for 1–2 minutes until they start to brown. Stop there and that adds a pop to any dish. But we’ll go on.

Add the artichokes, green olives and beans and cook for a further two minutes. Add the vinegar, artichoke juice, salt and pepper and cook for a further one minute or until heated through. The extra liquid becomes a sort of dressing.

Serve over arugula. The flavours come together in a complementary way.

This is modified from a Donna Hay recipe. She has dozens of cookbooks and phone apps of recipes. (www.donnahay.com.au)

Snack: Snacking Cake

dry:

1 1/2 cups whole wheat four

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/4 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp nutmeg (halve if grating fresh)

1 cup granulated sugar (less a tbsp or two to taste)

1/2 cup unsweetened desiccated coconut

1/2 cup raisins

wet:

2 tbsp almond milk

1 cup of grated apple

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp almond extract

1/3 cup olive oil

Mix dry. Mix wet. It will be thick. Add to prepared loaf pan and bake in preheated 350 F oven for an hour or until toothpick in centre comes out clean. Let cool 10 minutes before removing from pan.

Pearl Pirie is the director of Tree Reading Series at the Black Squirrel Bookstore the second & fourth Tuesdays of the month (www.treereadingseries.ca). She hosts Literary Landscape on CKCUfm.com. She thanks the City of Ottawa for a grant that led to part of the pet radish, shrunken (BookThug).