by Erica Braunovan

OCDSB Trustee, Somerset-Kitchissippi

Child Care

In early May, the school board voted to close two of four board-run child care centres.

The centres at Frederick Banting Alternate Program and the adult high school will close, while the centres at Rideau and Woodroffe High Schools remain open.

Enrollment at Frederick Banting and the adult school is too low for them to remain open. Rideau and Woodroffe are at capacity but continually run a deficit. The school board loses approximately $900,000 each year on the four centres.

A fee increase will be implemented at the centres remaining open, but that will not eliminate the program’s deficit. As such, the board will begin to explore alternative delivery set-ups in the fall.

This unfortunate development is due to a number of factors, one of them being the City of Ottawa’s decision to pull $200,000 in annual funding from this OCDSB program.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss the issue further, please email me at erica.braunovan@ocdsb.ca.

Thirteen ways to talk about mental health

The Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has generated a lot of public discussion about mental illness and suicide. And it’s not just teenagers and parents watching and talking. The popular and dramatic series is about a girl who dies by suicide and leaves behind 13 cassettes describing what she perceives to have led to her death.

Whether or not you have watched it, regardless of whether you let your children watch it, the series has created an opportunity to talk about mental health and mental illness, as well as explore the help that is available to those experiencing mental illness or those who know someone who is.

To help that discussion along, here are 13 ways you can talk to your children about mental health and illness, collected from child and youth mental health professionals.

1. Talk. The first step in talking about mental health and illness is just that — talking. Parents, kids, schools and communities all have a role to play in keeping lines of communication open.

2. Let your kids know there are a number of channels open through which to talk confidentially: counsellors, online, over the phone and in person; social or peer groups; church; sports coaches and more.

3. Create a safe space free of judgment about mental illness.

4. Help kids differentiate between fiction and life, and dispel the myths or stigma around mental illness.

5. Share your own struggles with mental health, how you felt and how you coped.

6. Be mindful of age and maturity levels when choosing language, explanations and supplementary materials.

7. Compare mental illness to other physical illnesses to help normalize issues and promote self-care, as well as demonstrate that mental illness can be an ongoing issue that comes and goes.

8. Reassure them that mental illness can affect anyone and it’s not about finding blame. Furthermore, it is not a defect or sign of weakness.

9. Validate their feelings, reactions and experiences, while communicating optimism.

10. Be flexible in how, where and when you approach conversations.

11. Give them space to ask any questions. If you don’t know the answer, look for it together.

12. Seek out professional resources to help you discuss mental illness with your kids, or to help them deal with mental illness within the family or themselves.

13. Talk. Discussing mental health and mental illness is so important that it’s on this list twice.

Upcoming mental health events

Brookfield High School: Talking Mental Health and Addictions in Children and Youth

Tuesday, May 16 from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Brookfield High School, 824 Brookfield Road.

Brookfield High School’s council invites you to attend an expert speaker’s presentation on children and youth mental health and addictions. Speakers are Mary Alexandrou, CHEO, YouthNet and Natalie Markoff, PLEO. The event is free and open to all interested.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School: Thriving in High School: Dealing with Anxiety, Stress and Depression

Wednesday, May 31 from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School, 1515 Tenth Line Rd.

A mental health seminar for parents/guardians and students will take place on Wednesday, May 31. The seminar is focused on teen anxiety and depression.

Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Karp will discuss understanding challenges faced by teens, including school avoidance, bullying, and managing the demands of technology and social media. Please register for this free seminar on Eventbrite at thrivinginhighschooltalk.eventbrite.ca.

If you have strategies or resources to share about mental health and kids, you are welcome to post them at facebook.com/ericabraunovan.