Celebrating community leadership for Canada’s 150th: #OC150 Award

by Yasir Naqvi,

MPP, Ottawa Centre

This is a very special year for our country as we commemorate 150 years of Canadian Confederation. Much like Expo ’67 was for Canada’s 100th birthday, 2017 is an important opportunity to reflect on our country’s past, present and future.

To celebrate this special occasion, Ottawa is home to a year-long celebration including massive signature events for the whole city to enjoy, all the way down to local community events.

Through the Ontario government’s support and partnership, we have worked hard to ensure many of these events include free admission so that everyone is able to partake in the festivities. Please visit www.ottawa2017.ca for a full calendar of the special events taking place throughout the city.

In the past 150 years, Canada has grown to become one of the most welcoming, friendly and peaceful nations in the world. This would not have been possible without our nation’s most important asset—our people.

That’s why in a year focused on celebrating our province and country, I want to honour local residents who embody the qualities and values that make Ottawa, Ontario and Canada great.

I am very pleased to announce the #OC150 Award. We will be recognizing 50 women, 50 men and 50 youth (ages 12-25) who have dedicated their time and talent in the service of our community of Ottawa Centre. And we need your help to find them. We want to celebrate people who have contributed to celebrating diversity and inclusion, building community and capacity, protecting the heritage of Ottawa Centre, protecting the environment and promoting a healthy community.

What better way to observe the 150th anniversary of Confederation than to celebrate the community builders whose contributions have made our national capital a place we are all proud to call home?

To be eligible, nominees need not live in Ottawa Centre but their work must have had a direct impact on our community.

I encourage you to talk to your family, friends and neighbours and complete the nomination form to nominate anyone who makes our community a better place to live, work and play.

You can complete the form online at www.yasirnaqvimpp.ca, or get a copy via email by writing to me at ynaqvi.mpp.co@liberal.ola.org, or drop by the Community Office at 109 Catherine Street, Ottawa.

Submissions must include at least two reference letters from prominent members of the community, but more are always welcome. The application deadline is September 1, 2017.

The award recipients will be recognized at a special ceremony towards the end of the sesquicentennial year. We will be joined by a special guest to celebrate our community builders along with their family and friends.

Please help me recognize the people who work so hard to make our community the vibrant and welcoming place we call home.