Ottawa Tool Library adds workshop space, public demo nights to inventory

The Ottawa Tool Library is adding workshop space to the list of things members may borrow. On the first Wednesday of every month, Ottawa Tool Library (OTL) members may borrow all of the tools they need for their project and work on their project on location in Makerspace North (250 City Centre, Bay 216).

“One of the reasons lots of people don’t have many tools is because they don’t have anywhere to store them,” observes OTL founder, Bettina Vollmerhausen. “That same space issue prevents lots of people from working on their projects. Shop Nights at the Ottawa Tool Library will allow for a space for members to develop their skills, make, build, and create!”

Makers must be Ottawa Tool Library members and can reserve workbench space at $5 an hour, booking and paying for it in advance via Eventbrite. The public is also invited to connect with makers, fixers, and DIYers at the newly launching Community and Demo Nights. The Ottawa Tool Library is launching public demonstration nights on the last Monday of every month, anticipating a range of experts to talk about topics like gardening, carpentry, painting, plumbing and more.

“As much as the Ottawa Tool Library is about providing access to tools for our neighbours in Ottawa, it’s also about building communities and spaces for people to share skills and collaborate,” Vollmerhausen says. “We’re excited by these two new monthly features at our library, and look forward to seeing capacity and skills build, items being repaired and new projects worked on in Ottawa!”