Planet of the Scapes: Lovage in the Afternoon

by Pearl Pirie

Sometimes it seems like there are no new flavours left. Lovage is one of the uncommon ones, with hints of liquorice and celery, but as different from them as kiwi from strawberry. It is fairly intense, so you only need a few leaves. You can mix it into a green salad or potato salad. A balcony herb garden and stocked larder can feel a little bit like self-sufficiency. An organic garden centre may have lovage among their spring herbs.

Appetizer: Avocado on toast

The perfect avocado is a rare thing, giving slightly to the squeeze and with no darkening around the inside of the rind when opened. Between firm and soft, it can be chopped with tomatoes and stirred with olive oil and bocconcini. Or like this, put on a good toasted pumpernickel loaf with a dab of hummus and chopped lovage. Perfection stacked.

Second dish: Spaghetti squash

I have had other people serve spaghetti squash but mine didn’t end up in those strands. I cooked it like an acorn squash for an hour. Cooked barely half an hour, the strands stay as strings.

Basics:

1 branch of lovage

1 spaghetti squash

a good tomato sauce

White sauce:

I made a basic roux, but of olive oil and brown flour, instead of butter and white flour which I think is more common. Combine equal parts olive oil and flour with a whisk and keep moving for five minutes (or up to 45 minutes if you’re really patient).

I used almond milk gradually whisked in over heat to make a sauce, adding more as it thickened. I also melted in cubes of old cheddar but you can keep it vegan.

At the end, a stem of chopped lovage is stirred in.

On the other half of the squash, a nice olive and tomato sauce for contrast in colour and taste.

Finely grated cheese mixed with minced lovage on the side.

Served with edamame, turned with sesame oil and roasted sesame seeds. If you can still find any, fiddleheads are a good treat as a side dish, their earthy flavours going well with the sauce.

Pearl Pirie is the director of Tree Reading Series at the Black Squirrel Bookstore, held the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month (until summer hiatus begins on June 27): www.treereadingseries.ca. She hosts Literary Landscape on CKCUfm.com. She thanks the City of Ottawa for a grant that led to part of the pet radish, shrunken (BookThug, 2015). www.pearlpirie.com