Annual Naqvi Cup builds bridges

by Gail McGuire

The 12th annual Naqvi Cup basketball tournament and community barbeque took place in St. Luke’s Park on Saturday, July 29.

The park is tucked in behind Elgin Street and is bordered by Frank Street, Cartier Street, and Gladstone Avenue. The event began with a game featuring teams assembled from the Ottawa Shooting Stars Youth Basketball Club, followed by a game between the St. Luke’s Bulls (the home team) and Ottawa Police Blues.

This year the game was opened with a song and drum presentation by 14-year-old Theland Kicknosway of the Potawatomi Cree Nation. The song is ceremonial and calls all people together for the event.

When asked why he included the ceremonial song, MPP Yasir Naqvi replied, “I really, strongly believe that reconciliation is something that has to be practiced every day and the big part about this event always has been about building bridges between communities. I think to recognize indigenous people, the land we live on, and ensure that we have an element and a moment of reconciliation was very important.”

Police officer Jafeth Masruka, who played for the Police Blues Team, explained the purpose of the event from his point of view: “I’ve been playing this game for several years. I think it’s a very good and important event because it allows us to be involved with the people who live in this community that we also work in. Police officers are police officers and members of the community, and people who live in the community can see that [as a result of the event]. The game was a lot of fun. [The St. Luke’s Bulls] went easy on us, which was good. They didn’t beat us by too much.”

The final score was 44 for the St. Luke’s Bulls to 34 for the Police Blues.

The Ottawa Redblacks Cheer and Dance Team were on hand to add flair to the event and visitors to the park enjoyed conversing with the friendly team.

As well, there were booths set up by Ottawa Public Health, Crime Prevention Ottawa, Crime Stoppers, Ottawa Fire, Ottawa Paramedic Service, and Ottawa Police Services. The public was invited to view inside an ambulance and a fire truck.