Can you afford a retirement residence?

Centretown has the highest number of single seniors who live alone, at 53 percent of all seniors in Centretown. Can they afford to live reasonably comfortably for the remainder of their lives?

United Way Ottawa`s 2017 Profile of Vulnerable Seniors in the Ottawa Region indicates that in some neighbourhoods, like Dalhousie, more than 30 percent of seniors are struggling to make ends meet.

Our committee members do not pretend to be financial experts or advisers. But we do know from our childhoods that saving for a rainy day is, or used to be, a foundational principle of life. So we ask: Do Boomer Canadians have enough financial security built up from savings to live reasonably comfortably in retirement?

The golden age of retirement can now last, on average, up to 21 years past what used to be the official retirement age of 65. How golden those retirement years will be depends on health and finances to a significant degree, two factors that also have a major impact on where and how we will live, particularly in the later years of retirement, that is, in our late 80s and 90s.

Our committee looked at the cost of age-appropriate housing for seniors between 75-85 years of age with moderate before-tax incomes of $25,000-$45,000.

We assumed these amounts would combine all sources of income: workplace pension savings, graduated Old Age Security payments (for those living in Canada 10 years or more), the Guaranteed Income Supplement for those who qualify, and all savings portfolios such as CPP, TFSAs, RIFs, reverse mortgages, investment funds, etc.

We are looking at a population of approximately eight million people in Canada who earned less than $50,000 in 2015. The median income of 27 million Canadians declaring income in 2015 was $34,000.

The 2015 BMO Wealth Management Study reported that retired Canadians, on average, were spending $2,400 a month, or $28,800 a year: $5,200 less than the median income. In 2011, this report also indicated that close to 18 percent of seniors in Ottawa had after-tax incomes ranging from $20,000 to $30,000.

While older couples usually do a little better, with the death of a partner the single remaining partner, usually female, can fall into the modest income bracket. Not to be forgotten is the fact that, in periods of inflation, the buying power of what today are modest incomes may well decline in future years.

For Canadians who qualify for full Old Age Security benefits, the following numbers create some income security that is indexed annually by the government.

OAS and CPP are indexed annually, unlike some private pension plans. In 2016, the maximum CPP monthly payment was $1092.50 for those who had contributed the maximum monthly payments during their working years. The maximum monthly OAS and GIS benefits in 2016 for a single person with an income less than $17,688 amounted to around $592.57.

So the big question is: are private seniors residences available for seniors earning less than $45,000 from all sources of financial benefits and assets?

If we look at the 2017 edition of The Original Comprehensive Guide to Retirement Living, we can glean an idea of the costs of senior retirement residences in Ottawa. Some of the residences in our city provide subsidies and some do not.

Rental prices appear to range from $2,000 a month for small single rooms to more than $7,000 a month for one- or two-bedroom apartment living. The room rental charge may or may not include charges for extra services such as laundry, medical help, housekeeping, car parking, entertainment, etc. Assisted living for those who need more medical and physical help will necessarily cost more.

This information clearly does not cover all possibilities. It is most important that seniors considering whether or not they can afford to live in a seniors residence ask themselves the right questions when seeking alternatives to a small one-bedroom rental apartment.

We know that this is an important topic to open up for seniors living in Centretown and so, in the coming months, we will try to identify alternatives such as Abbeyfield House in Westboro or newer Scandinavian models that may be under consideration by investors and developers.