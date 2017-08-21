Centretown writer brings home prestigious Hugo award

by Kathryn Hunt

On August 11, the winners of the international Hugo Awards were announced at the 75th World Science Fiction Convention in Helsinki, Finland.

Among the winners was Centretown writer Amal El-Mohtar, who won the award for Best Short Story for her story “Seasons of Glass and Iron,” a “fairytale mashup” published in the anthology The Starlit Wood.

The Hugo Awards, which were established in 1955, are considered one of the top awards in the world for science fiction. Awards are given for a variety of categories, from novels through short stories, television and film.

The 32-year-old writer was greeted on her return at the Ottawa International Airport by friends and fans with signs and placards to congratulate her on the win.

El-Mohtar’s story had previously also won the Nebula Award, presented by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America in May, and she is a finalist in the 2017 World Fantasy Awards, which will be given out in November in San Antonio, Texas.

Her articles and reviews have appeared in the LA Times, NPR Books and on Tor.com.

She is currently working on a Ph.D at Carleton University and has taught at both Carleton and the University of Ottawa.