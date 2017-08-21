Illunaata project brings murals to the city’s walls

by Stephen Thirlwall and Kathryn Hunt

There is a new wall mural on Somerset Street just west of Bank Street. Painting was done by students from the Ottawa School of Art as part of the Illunaata (meaning “all together” in Inuktitut) community mural project.

Created in partnership by the Ottawa School of Art, Ottawa Community Housing and the Embassy of Imagination, the project’s goal is to produce publicly accessible art that expresses Canadian imagery, promotes diversity and community, and teaches creative art by showing it.

This particular project was managed by Marika Welsh and the team of artists was Clare Brebner, Emily Rose, Patricia Smith and Yulia Lisitsyna.

Four murals were created as part of the project, including three painted for Ottawa Community Housing and one, on the Bell Media building at 87 George Street, painted by a crew of young artists from Kinngait (Cape Dorset, Nunavut) and featuring Inuit art and themes.

Each mural, spread across Ottawa South, Lowertown and Centretown, was created using images and symbols from their respective neighbourhoods, with community consultation.