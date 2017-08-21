It’s Back to School! Remembering the old Percy Street Public School

by Robert Smythe

On a bitterly cold morning in early January 1968, a bare-kneed piper led a column of 450 students bundling books down the few short blocks from their old school building to their new one. It was the end of the Percy Street Public School’s 80 years of service to the children of western Centretown.

Percy Street Public School, which opened with an enrolment of 254 on January 17, 1888, was going to be called the Wellington Ward Primary School, but the name Percy Street stuck. As a testament to the number of families living in the immediate district (the catchment area only extended from Bay to Bronson, south of Laurier) the school was enlarged in 1909 and again in 1930. By the early 1960s it was deemed to be too archaic to serve the needs of modern educational science and it was swept up in the school board’s determination to rid itself of all of its old buildings.

After Percy Street’s closure, the Ottawa Board of Education dithered over the property’s future for a further decade. It was used as a storage depot while options for building the new Glashan Public School, or a youth drug treatment centre, or some form of private sector development were debated. In 1978, the site was sold for $250,000 to the City of Ottawa which had the intention of creating a non-profit housing project. Previously the City had spent the first $400 of its multi-million federal Neighourhood Improvement Plan grant painting tennis courts on the former playground. The empty school’s 10 years in limbo was brought to a spectacular end when it was torched by an arsonist on April 17, 1979. The blaze took forty firemen six hours to bring under control.

By then the land had been offered on a 90-year lease to the Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation for a cluster of 42 stacked two- and three-bedroom townhouses. The City’s agreement of sale with the School Board had stipulated that if more than 44 units were built they would have to pay an additional $6,000 per door.

The non-profit housing corporation inherited the stored furniture not damaged by the fire and staged a giveaway day of 500 free desks: they were quickly nabbed by nostalgia hunters. CCOC’s Percy Street development, designed by architect Wolf Mohaupt, incorporated the foundations of the old school into a parking structure with a landscaped deck on top.

The joint elementary school-community centre-arena project had emerged in 1965 when the City of Ottawa had decided to expropriate a full block of houses bounded by Florence, James, Bronson and Percy—doubling the existing size of McNabb Park. It was the first of its kind, and was hoped to be the prototype for future City-School Board projects. Here is a shot of the school wing under construction, taken from the vantage point of what would be the floor of the community centre’s gymnasium.

The McNabb Public School and Community Centre was officially opened by Governor General Roland Michener on October 8, 1968. The bronze plaque is still there, in the corridor adjoining the two halves of the facility. Naming the school after Joseph W. McNabb brought things full circle because, in 1938, the park itself (formerly the Gladstone Avenue Playgrounds) had been renamed for this long-serving Alderman for Wellington Ward and the Principal of Percy Street Public School for over thirty years.