Planet of the Scapes

by Pearl Pirie

Lauren Miyachiro changed my regular dish rotation, or rather the person who pointed me at her best way ever to eat cauliflower did. It looks and tastes like wing night but is vegan. Two people can eat a whole head of cauliflower in a sitting without blinking twice when you cover it in a sweet spicy glaze. I’ve modified it a wee bit to simplify.

Main Dish: Crack Cauliflower

1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets

3 eggs, beaten with 2 tbsp water

1 cup whole wheat flour

2 cup breadcrumbs, panko (or rice crackers chopped to crumbs in a blender, to make it gluten-free)

Dredge the cauliflower in egg, then in the dry ingredients. Bake at 375 degrees F for 25 minutes or until golden. While it cooks, prepare the sauce:

1 cup hot barbecue sauce (Rufus Teague brand, if you can find it at IGA)

1/2 cup brown sugar or half and half with maple syrup

While the pieces are still oven hot, toss them in the sauce.

Dessert: A Triflelike Trifle

A good trifle ruins you for life in seeking the holy grail again. Mary Sultan made the best trifle ever around 1996. While not as good as hers, this is fast and good. Use strawberries, raspberries and/or blueberries.

Make 3 layers in the serving bowl of:

cleaned half quart of berries

Madeleine cakes (2 per serving)

jam

yogurt to cover

And a dollop of sour cream and jam (or a reduction of the berries) to top it off adds that last touch.