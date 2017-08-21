Superb, Saskatchewan and changing prairie culture

by Stephen Thirlwall

Superb is a place name in Saskatchewan. Arlington Five is the address and name of a Centretown café. What (or who) do they have in common? Trevor Pritchard!

Pritchard opened his show of black and white photographs of the Saskatchewan prairie on July 10 with a vernissage at Arlington Five café, just west of Bank Street.

He has been an inhabitant of both environments, but now lives in Ottawa and has recently been working with CBC Ottawa.

The exhibition, which runs until September 16, comprises only seven photographs. But the seemingly small and simple show does not mean that complexity and depth are absent.

The scenes, Pritchard explains, pay homage to the prairie’s “aging grain elevators that tower over the canola fields and tiny towns of the province I’m from. In some of those towns—like the titular Superb—the elevator is practically all that remains. And even those are disappearing: where the so-called ‘prairie sentinels’ once dotted the landscape, in the days when family-run farms were the norm, now maybe 500 [elevators] remain standing.”

Even where the towers still stand, many farmsteads have disappeared (e.g., Bents, Saskatchewan: population 0) and villages downsized (Sovereign: population 35; Bladsworth: population 65).

When rail lines stopped operating in an area, farms were abandoned. In other locations where agricultural production continued, many farms were bought up by multinational corporations, who operate in very different ways. Grain elevators became obsolete. These sentinels now serve as symbols of the past but are also reminders of the transformation of prairie culture.

In the extremely flat landscape of southern Saskatchewan, sentinels stand out in sharp contrast. If you see one in the distance, it can seem much closer than it is. This is opposite to our urban experience in driving a car, where the object in our rear view mirror is closer than we think.

On the prairies, the horizon seems to mysteriously rise up, whereas in Central and Eastern Canada, we see it dropping off. In the photo of the elevator in Cadillac, Saskatchewan, you can see the far off horizon rising above the train cars in the foreground. In the same photo, you get a sense of the size of the grain elevator, which dwarfs the train.

In his photos, Pritchard plays with our perceptions. By photographing or cropping closer to the elevators, we don’t get the wide view of the extensive flat prairie, only its view back into the distance. And one photo contains a cat in the foreground which competes in size with the tall silo. The worn and stained look of the grain elevators and the absence of people in the shots express the emptiness of the buildings and stagnation of the farming.

One photo captures a thunderstorm in the background. This symbolizes the tenuousness of prairie life: rain means growth of crops, but may also mean their destruction if the storm is very severe. Another picture shows a flock of birds flying past an elevator. Birds now may well outnumber the people living there.

The Arlington Five café is about a year and a half old and is located in a neighbourhood that is itself rapidly transforming (intensifying and developing).

The café caters to young professionals like Pritchard and so is a perfect place to display his works. Many of those attending the vernissage were his friends and acquaintances. A few others present were seniors with fond memories of when they themselves lived in Saskatchewan.

Certainly, anyone with connections to the prairie country and interests in Canadian landscape photography would enjoy this show. You can always bring friends and stop off for a coffee, baked goods or meal and a chat.