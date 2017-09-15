CCCA Seniors Committee – Our stories: A moving experience. . . one year later

by Elizabeth Landry

Did we make the right decision? To retire. To give up our home and gardens. To leave friends and community. To move 1,000 km and seek new beginnings. It has been one year since taking up these challenges.

How many of us have done likewise in this day and age, when 70 is the new 50 and 90 the new 70?

Having seen my mother take on a similar move at 90, I know it was too late in life for her. For her, even with her sharp mind and skilled daily tasks well in hand, it was the only decision, but not the right decision. I vowed not to wait so long to make my decision.

An action plan was drawn up in January 2016. With my husband’s future and mine still bound together after 50 years, there were double the considerations. Could we afford to retire? Could we give up a 40-year commitment to our community, careers and friends and move back to our roots where we had family and lifelong friends?

A fact-finding road trip ensued. An advantage for both of us was that we knew Ottawa. We had lived here 40 years previously. We knew family and friends would welcome our return. They had asked many times: “When are you going to retire?” and “When are you going to move back?” along with “Don’t wait until it is too late.”

It was not that we did not have a good life, a full life, a life with all the highs and lows that we all experience. It was, however, a life that could possibly leave one of us alone with aging friends and no family near at hand. It left a possibility of a lonely, isolated aging.

With positive fact-finding results in hand, the decision was made. We would move! But little did we know what implementing our action plan would place in our hands. Remember the saying, be careful what you wish for. The house was put up for sale. Financials verified. Retirement pursued. Downsizing began.

It can take many days, weeks, months and sometimes years to sell a home. For us, it took one month. Three weeks after my retirement on July 31, we moved. Those three weeks included a week of sales negotiating, two weeks of downsizing our life, signing the closing papers, preparing our pets and pointing the car toward our future.

Now it is one year after the fact. We are where we wanted to be: Ottawa. We are, however, living a life we never expected to live: an urban life. We have always been suburbanites. We are living a smaller life. A life unexpectedly placed in our future under unexpected circumstances. A condo life. A life similar to my mother’s … before she moved.

We have found community, albeit slowly at times. Our family and friends have warmly welcomed us back. My gardens are now a substantial balcony garden. Our interests have been many, especially with Canada’s 150 celebrations literally happening on our doorstep.

It is a different life. One positive decision was to join the Centretown Citizens Community Association and become involved. It opened a door of opportunity to a life where we feel confident in putting a personal foot forth and seeking out what our new life can offer. A life of doing what we want when, and if, we want.

Was all of this the right decision? Yes, it was … for now. We do not sit on any of our friends’ or family’s doorsteps. We are all within a reasonable distance from each other. We share events or not. Will we have another move? Yes, most likely.

With our second Ottawa winter approaching, it is time to finish organizing the downsizing and continue on with our life philosophy: Every journey begins with a thought, a purpose, a reason to step forward and embrace an adventure … in time!