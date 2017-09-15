From the mayor’s desk: Fall is a time for new projects and activities

by Mayor Jim Watson

Welcome back to school! As autumn falls upon us, bringing cool air and marking the end of summer, many of us must return to our routines or go back to school. Instead of mourning the nice weather and summer memories, why not look at the fall as an opportunity to get back into the swing of things and take on something new?

The City of Ottawa offers an array of exciting activities for residents of all ages and abilities. The Recreation Guide, Older Adult Activity Guide, eGuide, and Mon Cyberguide francophone des loisirs for fall and winter programs are available online at www. ottawa.ca/residents/recreation-and-parks/recreationprograms, in all City of Ottawa recreation facilities or service centres and Ottawa Public Library branches.

Choose from a wide variety of activities, including swimming lessons, fitness classes, general-interest courses, sports and instruction in the arts. Before you know it, that new class could become a new hobby, and maybe even a lifelong passion.

The fall season is also a great time to clean up after the summer celebrations. Register your team for the GLAD Cleaning the Capital fall campaign, which takes place from September 15 to October 15. This citywide event brings together neighbours, communities and friends, and helps keep Ottawa clean and green! Last year alone, 72,000 volunteers collected more than 58,182 kilograms of litter from 1,300 projects. This is a great opportunity for families and friends to work together on community cleanup projects that help make Ottawa clean, green, graffiti-free and litter-free, while also having the chance to win prizes.

Cleaning the Capital is also an excellent way for high school students to earn their community volunteer hours. Registration is quick and easy! Go to ottawa.ca/clean, or call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401) to register for the cleanup.

Going back to school also means back to school shopping. For some, back to school shopping can be challenging and costly. Having the school supplies necessary for school work can greatly impact academic success of many children.

The Caring and Sharing Exchange program provides assistance in the form of grade-appropriate stuffed backpacks for thousands of Ottawa students each year. Whether you have extra school supplies to donate or are able to make a financial contribution, every little bit helps to make a significant difference in a child’s school year and future.

You can drop off school supplies in person in select Ottawa Public Library branches or by contacting the Caring and Sharing Exchange. Find out more information at www.caringandsharing.ca.

