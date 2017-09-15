Hearts in Tune: making music helps those living with Alzheimer’s

by Lyse M. Cote

Do you remember the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s? What about from the 40s, 50s and 60s? Those are the songs that people living with Alzheimer’s remember the most and enjoyed singing every Saturday afternoon throughout the summer at McNabb Community Centre.

Hearts in Tune, a singing group made up of people with Alzheimer’s disease living at home or in a residence, plus their spouses, family members or caregivers, have been making music together since the fall of 2014 when the group was known as “Minds in Song.” Originally under the auspices of the Ottawa Renfrew Alzheimer’s Society, Hearts in Tune is under new management and looking for new participants to join the core group. No audition or prior musical knowledge is required!

Nigel E. Harris, the Hearts in Tune music director, carefully selects the repertoire with input from the members, and leads them on guitar or ukulele. A graduate of the music department at the University of Ottawa and a lifelong musician, teacher, composer and sound engineer, Harris runs the singers through their voice warmups before launching them into raucous Beatles songs like “Twist and Shout” or more mellow tunes such as “Sunrise, Sunset.”

The group has sung in public for holidays and fundraisers, and expects to continue doing so when the occasion arises. A 90-minute session flies by quickly. At the halfway point or sooner, Harris breaks out the drums and a variety of percussion instruments, cranks up the speaker with recorded music, and

leads everyone into a rhythm session. The energy ripples through the room as participants hit the bongos, shake the maracas, the rain stick, the caxixis, or just simply clap their hands and stomp their feet.

By creating a group heartbeat, people bond into a cohesive group as a result of their combined contributions. By singing familiar songs, participants reminisce, stimulating their long term memory, and are transported to a happy time from their youth. This activity is known to boost self-confidence, self-esteem, increase endorphin activity, create a positive mood, and build a supportive community.

Knowing about the profound effect that music has on our brain, Harris launched his own company, Musical Wellness, 15 years ago with the intent of spreading the joy of music to people of all ages who could benefit most, namely, those with acquired brain injuries, Alzheimer’s disease, ADD/ADHD and a vast spectrum of other health issues. New this year, mindfulness exercises have been added to the program to alleviate stress and anxiety, and to create a moment of relaxation, beneficial for both caregiver and partner or parent.

Hearts in Tune will leave the McNabb Centre this September and move back to its original location in the Laroche Room at the Hintonburg Community Centre, meeting every Saturday between now and December 16, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. If you are a caregiver who would like to include a fun and stress-busting activity for yourself and your spouse, parent, sibling, grandparent or client, more information is available at: www.musicalwellness.com or contact Nigel at 613-728-5305.