Planet of the Scapes: Sandwichpalooza

by Pearl Pirie

Toad in a Hole: Some call this “Betty Grable Eggs” because the dish was in the actress’s 1941 film Moon Over Miami. I call it a new standard. Toad-in-a-hole with a veggie twist so it gets more of a flavour and nutrition punch.

Main Dish: Sandwichpalooza

1 egg

2 slices of whole wheat

basil-infused oil

freshly minced rosemary

garden-fresh tomatoes

mayonnaise

arugula and/or fresh baby spinach

Cut a hole in a slice of bread. Empty an egg into the hole. Add minced rosemary. Fry in basil-infused olive or sunflower oil.

While it cooks on medium, toast the other slice, prep plates, slice the tender tomatoes. If you wanted to go wild, you could add aged cheddar before you flip the egg-bread over. Once the yolk is cooked to your liking, it’s ready to assemble.

Second dish: Side of sweet and sour lentils

Lentil recipes are abundant in India. If you have an extra half hour to soak them, use green lentils, which will keep their shape more. This one keeps well, is good hot or cold, and is easy to adapt to hotter or more sensitive palettes.

Brown:

2 tbsp oil

1 large chopped onion

1 minced garlic clove

Add:

2 cups water

1/4 cup tomato sauce*

1 1/2 cups red lentils, sorted and rinsed

1/4 cup tamarind paste, seeded

1 tsp pani puri, curry, or masala spice mix (more to taste)

pinch of hot pepper flakes (to taste)

2 tbsp cider apple vinegar or rice vinegar

2 tbsp brown sugar

pinch roasted dry ginger

*This is a good use for that lingering half can of tomato paste, but you can use any tomato product or mixture of ketchup, tomatoes, bland bbq sauce, tomato sauce, and sriracha.