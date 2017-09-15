Raising our voices for grandmothers in Africa

by Carol MacLeod

Grammas to Ambuyas, a neighbourhood Stephen Lewis Foundation group, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Joining us to help celebrate, in a concert called “Raising Our Voices for African Grannies,” are our old friends, Big Soul Project, and their special guest, Coco Love Alcorn.

You likely know one of the 150 voices that make up Big Soul Project. For 20 years (10 of them under the enthusiastic direction of Roxanne Goodman, and with their talented house band, Deep Groove), they have entertained many an Ottawa audience with their brand of uplifting gospel.

In their eclectic choices, you are also likely to hear R&B, soul, rock and Motown. Their motto is “Lifting You Higher,” and it’s not at all unusual to find yourself up and dancing at a Big Soul concert. In fact, I defy you not to be on your feet or at least tapping your toes!

The choir has made a generous practice of donating its profits to local charities. This is our second venture with Big Soul Project. For this concert, the choir is pleased to welcome Coco Love Alcorn.

Coco hails from Owen Sound. To quote singer-songwriter James Keelaghan, “Coco is the ultimate musical spark plug… an electrical connector through which the creative energy flows. In my 30 years of touring around the world, I have never seen another performer able to bring people together like Coco does.” High praise indeed!

Coco’s career spans 20 years and 10 albums, but she recently took a break to raise her daughter (making one more happy granny!). During that time, she worked on songs for her latest album, Wonderland. One of those songs, “The River,” has become a favourite with community choirs here and internationally. Perhaps Coco will favour us with a Big Soul Project version!

Grammas to Ambuyas (“grandmother” in Shona) is one of 24 groups of grandmothers in Ottawa raising money for the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign of the Stephen Lewis Foundation, Our group has raised $100,000.

In its 11 years, the Stephen Lewis Foundation Grandmothers to Grandmothers campaign has grown to 240 groups across Canada that together have raised over $24 million to support grandmothers in sub-Saharan Africa, who are caring for their grandchildren because their parents have died, mostly of AIDS.

These funds directly support grassroots organizations at the community level that assist African grandmothers with food, health care, school fees and school uniforms for their grandchildren, income-generating programs, counselling, social support, essential shelter, and other necessities. Throughout Africa, grassroots organizations run by and for grandmothers are sharing insights, deepening their expertise, collaborating with other local organizations, and building their capacity to turn the tide of AIDS at the community level.

The concert is at Centretown United Church (507 Bank St.) on Saturday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets are available from Big Soul Project www. bigsoulproject.com through Eventbrite, at Compact Music stores at 206 and 785 Bank Street, at the Centretown United Church office, or from Cindy Delage (613-232-5932) or Sheila Jenkins (613-235-3107).

Be warned. Tickets sell out early! There’s plenty of space to get up and boogie!