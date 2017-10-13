Mark your calendars for the CCCA annual general meeting

Mark your calendars!

The Centretown Citizens Community Association (CCCA) Annual General Meeting will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at St. Theresa Church, 95 Somerset West from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Entrance is on Somerset, 2nd door down from Cartier. Signs will be posted.

Doors open at 6:30. Refreshments will be served.

The CCCA is undertaking a survey to find out if Centretowners want to have some library services remain in Centretown after the new library is built on Wellington St. at Bronson. The CCCA needs to hear from you. Come to the meeting and fill out the survey or go to www. Centretowncitizens.ca and do it there.

Keeping on the subject of libraries, a book exchange will take place at the meeting, so bring a few books and plan to go home with a few new ones.

From keeping Ottawa green and making it greener, to senior citizen issues and events to the Elgin St. redesign plan, safety issues and planning, we’ve had you covered. Come and find out more about what the CCCA has been up to in the past year. Better still, help the CCCA plan for next year by bringing your concerns and suggestions.

See you there!