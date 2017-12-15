OCDSB trustee report: ‘Tis the season!

by Erica Braunovan

OCDSB Trustee Zone 10

With December upon us, I hope you are all enjoying celebrations with family and friends, and taking a moment to reflect on the successes of 2017.

After a very busy year, I know I’m looking forward to some downtime during the winter break.

Board Updates

Earlier this month, our board elected Trustees Shirley Seward (River) and Lynn Scott (West Carleton – March/Stittsville/Rideau- Goulbourn) as chair and vice-chair respectively. Shirley has served in the River zone since 2010 and this will be her fourth term as chair. She has a long history of advocacy and policy reform, and has spent many years working on refugee and poverty issues in Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean. Lynn was first elected in 1994 to the Carleton Board of Education and was the first chair of the newly amalgamated OCDSB in 1997. A strong advocate for lifelong learning, she is a member of the Council for Exceptional Children and the American Educational Research Association.

While I enjoyed serving as vice-chair for 2016-17, I decided not to seek the position again as my eldest daughter faces health challenges (bravely and with much determination, I might add!).

I look forward to continuing my work on the supervised alternative learning and advocacy strategy committees, and my new roles as a mentor for student trustees and a non-voting member of the student senate and advisory committee on equity. I’m particularly looking forward to a closer working relationship with the students, because, ultimately, they are at the heart of everything I do as a trustee.

Lastly, changes are being proposed to adjust the boundaries of zones seven and 11 (Gloucester-South Nepean/Osgoode/Gloucester-Southgate and River) in order to better distribute the number of electors. The following zone seven schools will become part of 11:

Blossom Park Public School

Dunlop Public School

Robert Bateman Public School

Roberta Bondar Public School

Sawmill Creek Elementary School

More detailed information is available at www.ocdsb.ca, or you can email comments and questions to michele.giroux@ocdsb.ca.

Equity in School Financing

Thank you to the parents who attended the inaugural discussion session on equity in school financing last month. Trustee Shawn Menard and I appreciated the frank and open conversation.

Among the many good points and perspectives shared was the central theme of ensuring the fundamentals of quality education are secured for every student at every school.

Just because we all think equal education is tantamount, it’s not reality. As a board, as parents, as a community, what can we do to ensure all students have equal opportunity for quality education, no matter where they live?

Above and beyond the fundamentals, some parents expressed frustration with how much fundraising pressure is put on them.

Other meeting attendees shared ideas for more sharing and collaboration among schools. Ultimately, though, better awareness and understanding about the province’s funding formula and the roles of schools, parents and communities seems to be needed to help us work out solutions.

If you have any questions or comments on this subject, please email me at erica.braunovan@ocdsb.ca.

2016-17 Annual Report

Visit www.ocdsb.ca for OCDSB’s 2016-17 Annual Report with successes and lessons learned from the past year.

See you in 2018!

From my family at home and at the school board to yours, I wish you all a joy-filled holiday season. However you celebrate, may it be happy, restful and memorable.