Centretown writer wins award that could kickstart career

by Carmen Bartolo

Centretown resident Natalka Roshak has been officially announced as a winner in the Writers of the Future Contest. The contest is in its 34th year and is judged by some of the premier names in speculative fiction.

Roshak’s winning short story has earned her a cash prize, a trip to Hollywood for a week-long intensive workshop, and a gala awards ceremony which draws in excess of 1,000 attendees. Her story will be published in the annual bestseller, L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 34.

Roshak lives in Ottawa, Canada, with a spouse, a young child, an elderly cat, and a revolving menagerie that currently includes a pet slug and a cannibalistic brine shrimp.

The author writes, “I grew up reading my father’s extensive science fiction and fantasy collection from Asimov to Zelazny. I loved science, but even more, I loved imagining myself into alien points of view: what would it be like to be human-but-not, or human-but-other? I had planned to study science at university, until I read Thomas Nagel’s famous paper “What Is It Like to Be a Bat,” which argues that we can never know what it’s like to be a bat, only what it’s like to be a human having bat experiences. To a long-time imaginer of self-as-other, this was like waving a red flag in front of a bull. I plunged into the argument, only realizing once I held a philosophy and math degree that I greatly prefer imagining to arguing.

“I’m often asked what one can do with a degree in philosophy and math, other than philosophy of math. For me, the answer was a career in IT. After many years wrangling data and databases, and a few wrangling a small child, I’ve returned to imagining. I may never know what it is like to be a bat, a telepath, or an alien; but there’s much to be learned in the imagining, to explore what it means to be human by imagining what it is to be partly or wholly inhuman.”

The Writers of the Future Contest judges include Tim Powers, author of On Stranger Tides, Kevin J. Anderson and Brian Herbert (Dune), Robert J. Sawyer (Flash Forward), Robert Silverberg (Sailing to Byzantium), Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle (A Mote in God’s Eye), Orson Scott Card (Ender’s Game), and Nnedi Okorafor (Who Fears Death), to name a few.

Following the 1982 release of his novel Battlefield Earth, L. Ron Hubbard created the Writers of the Future writing contest in 1983 to provide a means for aspiring writers of speculative fiction to get that much-needed break.

The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 392 past winners of the Writing Contest have published 838 novels and nearly 4,000 short stories. They have produced 27 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 50 million copies.

The Writers of the Future Award is the genre’s most prestigious award of its kind and has now become the largest, most successful and demonstrably most influential vehicle for budding creative talent in the world of contemporary fiction.

Since inception, the Writers and Illustrators of the Future contests have produced 33 anthology volumes and awarded nearly $1,000,000 cumulatively in cash prizes and royalties.

Hundreds of winners have had successful writing careers following their win and publication in the anthology which, to date, has launched the careers of 12 New York Times best-selling authors including Jo Beverley, Tobias S. Buckell, Nancy Farmer, Eric Flint, Karen Joy Fowler, Tim Myers, Patrick Rothfuss, Lisa Smedmen, Dean Wesley Smith, Elizabeth Wein, Sean Williams, and Dave Wolverton aka David Farland.