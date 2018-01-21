New developments at the DCA for 2018

by Anne Bell

In 2018, our Dalhousie neighbourhood will continue to grow and evolve. Development proposals are in the works for 770 Somerset Street West and two parcels of land at 440 and 444 Bronson Avenue.

An eight-storey, 148-unit building is planned at 811 Gladstone Avenue, between Booth and Rochester Streets. This is a redevelopment of one section of Ottawa Community Housing’s Rochester Heights, and will be a mixed-income building to be completed by spring 2020.

New non-smoking rules at hospitals cause concern

Representatives from Ottawa Health and Bruyère Continuing Care delivered a presentation to the DCA Board on the new provincial smoke-free hospital regulations. As of January 1, 2018, there are no longer designated smoking areas on any hospital property.

While the number of smokers at Saint-Vincent Hospital is low, concerns were raised about smokers moving to the sidewalk or adjacent residential properties. The hospital stated its commitment to work closely with neighbourhood groups should any problems arise because of the new legislation.

Winter fun at Plouffe Park

Winter is here and there is plenty of opportunity for outdoor fun. The Plouffe Park winter rink is open! Volunteers for general snow removal and rink supervision are always needed, and a free police record check is provided for rink supervisors. Contact kendra_mclellan04@yahoo.com for more information.

SJAM Winter Trail

Snowshoers, walkers, fatbikers and cross-country skiers are all delighted with the groomed SJAM Winter Trail between the War Museum and Westboro Beach.

The trail runs along the Sir John A. Macdonald multi-use pathway (MUP) and is accessible by transit from Bayview and Lebreton Stations. A ski rack is conveniently placed at the rear entrance of the War Museum for those wanting to use the facilities or warm up with a hot chocolate from the cafeteria.

