OCDSB Report: Budget update and gifted program concerns

by Erica Braunovan

OCDSB Trustee Zone 10

613-858-2275

With a new year comes a new round of budget work. Did you know OCDSB is the largest of four school boards in Ottawa with more than 72,000 students and nearly 150 schools? The OCDSB budget of nearly $1 billion in 2018 represents about one-third of the City of Ottawa’s budget! With permission, I’m sharing excellent budget information from my trustee colleague, Shawn Menard.

There are a number of important discussions that take place during a budget development process, including: special education investment; the number of teachers and educational assistants needed to ensure proper support in our classrooms; infrastructure investment, and much more.

The 2018-19 budget will be particularly important because the board’s financial position has improved, a contingency exists and there are identified needs that must be fulfilled by this board.Voting occurs in two parts: 70 percent in March and 30 percent in June.

As a result, trustees are often put in the position of voting on the largest portion of the budget without first seeing the detailed Provincial Grant for Student Needs (GSNs), which comprises the majority of the funding school boards receive in Ontario. The explanation being that staffing decisions need to be made by a certain date to prepare for a financial year that begins in September. The two-part process is cumbersome and does not encourage public input.

Trustee Menard recommends the budget process be consolidated into a single and highly consultative participatory process. Several public budget discussions are being held to help the board and community better understand what is needed and provide feedback.

Please note these important budget dates:

30 January 2018: Update on budget development process

February 2018: Downtown wards budget consultation

End of March: First budget vote

16 April 2018: Staff update, including information on GSNs

14 May 2018: Presentation of the staff recommended budget

17 May 2018: Downtown wards budget consultation

20 May 2018: Public delegations and committee questions

4 June 2018: Budget debate continues

11 June 2018: Budget debate (if required) and recommendations to special board

Gifted Program Transition

The board worked with staff to create a Gifted Advisory Group to explore how to improve the effectiveness of gifted services and improve equity of access. Staff were also charged with looking into a geographic model, universal screening tools and professional development/coaching support.

At this time, staff is not recommending geographic locations for elementary gifted programs. As the advisory group continues its explorative mission, a new screening process may be implemented, and the provincial Ministry of Education has a revised definition of “gifted” coming, staff agree there are too many variables that can affect the transition.

In regard to the secondary gifted program, staff believe it could migrate to a geographic model, keeping in mind the need to offer it in English and French, ensuring accessible distribution, aligning programs with enrolment patterns and having enough students to support robust programming. To preserve stability for the students and programs, any changes should be phased in or out by cohort. More information is needed by spring 2018 if phased implementation is to begin in September 2019.

Should you have any questions or need more detailed information about the gifted program, budget consultations or any other education matters, please email me at erica.braunovan@ocdsb.ca.