Ottawa as a winter wonderland

by Mayor Jim Watson

Ottawa residents are familiar with tenacious winters. Several times a year, Ottawa even enjoys the title of coldest capital city in the world.

Despite the brisk temperatures and generous snow banks, residents across the city embrace winter and make the most of the distinct geographic features that our northern climate provides.

Winter activity and the Rideau Canal are often synonymous in the minds of residents and visitors, but our city has so much to offer in addition to this historic attraction.

Did you know that Ottawa has over 150 km of cross-country ski trails in the heart of the city, throughout the Greenbelt? These trails are free to use and suitable for skiers of all abilities. They are great for snowshoeing as well!

Additionally, Ottawa has outdoor skating rinks for you to enjoy in all parts of the city, including our beautiful Sens Rink of Dreams at City Hall, the newly opened covered skating rink at the Canterbury Recreation Complex, and of course, the Canada 150 rink on Parliament Hill.

The Canada 150 rink invites you to take in breathtaking views of our Parliament building while skating on an outdoor rink, right on the Hill.

The skating rink is a great family-friendly activity and free to access by reserving your spot at www.canada150rink.com. But hurry, it closes on February 25, 2018!

The nation’s capital is also home to Winterlude, our annual winter festival. This year, we will celebrate a special, fun filled, 40th edition of Winterlude for three weeks, from February 2 to 19.

Winterlude activities take place at numerous sites across the Ottawa-Gatineau region, including City Hall. Visit Winterlude’s website for a full calendar of events and activities that will be taking place.

But if the cold isn’t for you, I encourage you to visit www.Ottawa.ca and sign up for one of the many exciting indoor recreation programs we have available across the city, for all age groups, in both official languages.

Finally, I invite you to join me for a day of fun, free activities at my annual Mayor’s Family Day Skating Party on Family Day, Monday, February 19 at City Hall. There will be giveaways, special guests, and hot chocolate as well as indoor and outdoor activities for the whole family.

I hope to see you in great numbers!