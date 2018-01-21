Winter’s wacky weather. . . we’ve seen worse!

by Robert Smythe

Getting weary of this winter? If it makes you feel any better, we’ve had it far worse. Before the Great Ice Storm of 1998, there was the freezing rain disaster of December 28-30, 1942.

After three days of wintry precipitation, the Ottawa Electric Railway’s 52 miles of track was frozen solid under nine inches of ice and hard-packed snow, with many streetcars locked in place. The city’s big scarifier trucks were of little use in breaking the blockage, and most of it had to be removed by hand using picks and shovels.

It took a crew of over 1,000 workers, including some from the army, almost a week to get the system operating.

Despite this, few civil servants were absent from their offices. Thousands slid or skied into work. As the Ottawa Journal reported, “An added incentive for the 10,000 temporaries was that their monthly paycheques were waiting at the office for them.”

Five years on, during March 2-3, 1947, a late winter blizzard blanketed Ottawa with a record 30 inches of heavy snow.

Car traffic ground to a halt but streetcar transportation continued unabated.

This time, thousands of desks in government offices were empty, with civil servants unable to reach the downtown area from suburban and outlying districts.

Others were more resourceful. After a bread delivery truck got stuck in City View, the driver detached his steed from the wagon, and continued the route on horseback.

And when Mrs. H.W. Carruthers of Fairmont Avenue called a Red Line taxi to take her to the Grace Hospital to deliver her baby, the streets were too drifted for the cab to proceed further, or for Mrs. Carruthers to walk.

A toboggan was dispatched from No. 2 police station nearby, and Constables Lewis Bryan and George McDonald safely mushed the expectant mother over the drifts to the delivery room.