A rewarding chance encounter

by Stephen Thirlwall

You never know who you might meet downtown. Let me introduce you to James Gbenle.

He was in the interior hallway between the front door of the Ottawa Public Library Main Branch and the federal government offices on the other side. He surrounded himself in a display of colourful drawings of plants and birds as he bent over a cement table-like protrusion from the wall, creating one more picture for the collection.

In front of him, people rushed by in both directions without stopping. I walked by, then turned back to have a very rewarding chat. This is the only time I have seen him there.

Since Gbenle came to Canada 15 years ago, he has been developing his drawings and doing the research that lies behind them.

He takes close note of the nature around him and observes the qualities, whether obvious or more subtle, of each thing or creature. His pictures express foremost the unique characteristics, beyond simply the colour of feathers or shape of a bird.

Most people don’t notice or think about these aspects of nature. For example, one of his drawings shows a flock of storks. Their bodies are long and thin but, as they fly, each bird is precisely in parallel in flight with all the others in the flock.

Another picture shows a pair of gannets facing one another, body to body and beak to beak. We know this must be part of a mating ritual. But it is also, in the context of these birds, like praying to prepare the birds to find the seafood that they feed off for growth and survival.

Gbenle told me he considered himself a salesman. He also mentioned God at various times in the conversation. I thought of him as a person able to blend art, science, and spirituality. He observes nature, researches it further through reading many books from the public library about the subjects that he chooses to draw and connects their exceptional qualities to God.

The characteristics unique to each plant or creature are specialized and finely tuned to the characteristics of the environments they live in. They live in a special balance with each of the other plants and creatures in those environments.

In his own way, Gbenle follows others, such as Audubon and Beatrix Potter, who produced images that documented a wide variety of plants and animals, displayed their beauty and gave them a special vividness of life.

If you happen to see Gbenle as you race down this hallway, why not stop and have a conversation?