by Gail McGuire and Alex Meek

The Canadian Museum of Nature opened a special exhibit entitled Butterflies In Flight, which runs from December 16 to April 2.

Visiting the specially prepared solarium, filled with live tropical flowering plants and butterflies freely flitting about in the warm humid air, briefly transports you to the climate of Costa Rica, where the featured butterflies are native. Despite the cold and often dreary winter days just outside the museum doors, vibrant or iridescent or subtly patterned, delicate-winged creatures might come to perch on you, while others can be discovered hidden on the underside of a large tropical leaf. In total, the museum states that there are 200 or more butterflies inhabiting the small solarium at any given time.

Butterflies have four life stages: egg, caterpillar, pupa, and adult. Weekly shipments of butterflies arrive from Costa Rica in the pupa stage and, for the first few days, they are allowed to acclimate to the climate-controlled animal care room in the basement of the museum.

They are then pinned to a balsa wood rack, which is suspended behind a glass viewing window, where they are visible to visitors entering the exhibit.

Twice daily, those that have completed pupation and emerged as adults are released into the solarium, and those that have expired are removed from the solarium, having completed their brief adult life of one to two weeks, depending on the species.

Butterfly farming was considered in Costa Rica when, in 1984, Joris Brinckerhoff, a former Peace Corps volunteer, heard about butterfly exhibits being created in England. He considered the possible success of butterfly farming in Costa Rica which was renowned for its biodiversity and conservation efforts.

Indeed, over a quarter of the country had been protected in national parks. The farming of butterflies would allow rural families an income, and the industry could exist without causing ecological damage. Obstacles were overcome and entomologists, including two from Canada, gave assistance to develop the industry, which now employs hundreds of families.

Bamthes says he ordered species based on the environmental conditions that can be simulated in the museum solarium and the food that can be provided for them. A chart of the species is displayed inside the exhibit.

Because the solarium is warm and humid, the museum encourages visitors to hang their coats up prior to entry.

Visitors to the exhibit can complete an origami butterfly using paper provided, by following a video or by using step by step diagrams. The origami butterfly can be taken home or donated to the museum for display.

The Canadian Museum of Nature is located at 240 McLeod Street.

Note that the last time of entry to the Butterflies In Flight exhibit is 45 minutes prior to the closing hour of the museum.

Hours for the museum from autumn through spring are:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday: 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. Thursdays: 9:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. Mondays: closed, but with exceptions during the dates of the Butterflies In Flight exhibit: contact the museum for more information.