From churches to concert halls: rethinking historic buildings

by Stephen Thirlwall

I was standing outside Dominion-Chalmers United Church reading the large City of Ottawa sign requesting variance in zoning regarding redevelopment of the site. A man came up beside me and said “I hope they’re not going to demolish this building.”

Since I already knew a bit about the proposed redevelopment, I assured him that the building itself was not to be torn down, but renovations and changes were to be made. However, he continued speaking about this building’s character and beauty and the craftsmanship and strength in its construction. He said some of the new buildings in Centretown don’t seem to match up with these qualities.

This encounter raises various questions about how downtown Ottawa will or should redevelop itself in the coming years. It is a multidimensional problem, with many players, that must address the structure and design (exterior and interior) of our old buildings.

Foremost is the question: How do we deal with aging in urban development? Second is how to accommodate the changing demographics and other realities of an ever-changing culture as this affects our buildings and their uses.

There is a strong relationship between how both aging buildings and aging residents are treated. Do we just shunt aside the aged citizens and buildings and bring in the new? Do we maintain all old buildings by freezing them in time in both form and function? Or do we transition and transform, refitting them to be relevant today while blending old and new?

There are numerous examples of how this has been achieved successfully, specifically with churches, in the past.

Throughout the inner city, church populations have been aging and declining while costs for heating and maintenance of these large facilities soar. In response, churches have either closed completely, sold off part of their properties or made arrangements with other organizations to rent halls for other uses. Dominion Chalmers will take this trend one step further.

The proposal is that the building and property would be bought by Carleton University, with the church’s congregation using part of the facility at defined times for their regular services and other activities.

The university would use the main hall as a performance space which could also be rented out, as has been done in the recent past, to other organizations such as Chamberfest, Music and Beyond, Ottawa International Jazz Festival, Pellegrini Opera Company and the Writers Festival.

Other spaces would be renovated and used for music classes, rehearsal halls, small performances, and administrative spaces.

In another case, Saint Brigid’s Church in Lowertown closed and has been an arts centre for a number of years. Its hall has been used by many organizations and festivals, including Chamberfest.

Christ Church Cathedral, in northwest Centretown, sold off part of its property a few years ago for a grand highrise condo development. A portion of its remaining space was converted through an arrangement with the developer into performance spaces and a small restaurant, now used by the Ottawa International Writers Festival.

Southminster Church in Old Ottawa South has, for a while, been hosting musical concerts, Ochsfest, and some programming for Writers Festival. It is now in the process of selling off a portion of its land for a midrise housing development.

Knox Presbyterian Church on Elgin Street, Centretown United on Bank Street and various others around Centretown have rented out halls occasionally for the Writers Festival, Chamberfest, and Jazz Festival. Saint John the Evangelist Church on Elgin has as well, also housing occasional art shows.

Are these changes good for the community? Yes! They will still help maintain the small religious congregations whose faith is a pillar in their lives. But these congregations are now less insular and more out in the community.

Some of these church congregations hold luncheons for seniors, have community gardens, regular drop-ins, soup kitchens for the needy or other community services.

At the same time, ensuring the improvement and more regular availability of venues for music, theatre, dance and visual arts open to the wider public will greatly strengthen our community.

For our seniors, it provides a wealth of year-round events to attend or for which to volunteer, thus keeping them active and participating in the community’s life. In fact, seniors and those approaching their senior years already make up a large contingent of those involved with arts festivals.

The case of Dominion Chalmers shows an acceptance of the changing realities. It is worth saving the beauty, character, sturdiness and historic importance of certain older buildings, while revising their use to increase benefits to both the youthful and aging citizens. And Centretown will gain a cornucopia of arts.