Heritage stands the test of time at Heritage Day

by Catherine Lindquist

Join the Council of Heritage Organizations in Ottawa and the City of Ottawa Museums and Heritage Programs Branch on February 20 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Jean Pigott Place at City Hall. Browse informational displays and mingle with more than 40 exhibitors at the 2018 Heritage Showcase.

Mayor Jim Watson will recognize the importance of reflecting on the achievements of past generations, accepting responsibility for protecting our heritage, and embracing the promise of our future, as he proclaims February 20 to be Heritage Day in Ottawa.

This year, two deserving organizations will receive the proclamation: the cultural centres of Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation and Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, both of which work resolutely on the preservation, interpretation and revitalization of Algonquin Anishinabe heritage and culture.

This is a most fitting and timely recognition. Ottawa is built on unceded territory of the Algonquin Anishinabe Nation. Reconciliation has brought an opportunity to better understand the millenary history of the land we inhabit and to restore our relationships with Algonquin Anishinabe Host Nation, First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Ottawa.

This recognition is also a reflection of the contributions of the Algonquin Anishinabe Host Nation to the sesquicentennial in Ottawa. They were pivotal partners with the National Capital Commission in presenting the Kabeshinân Minitig Pavilion on Victoria Island and with the Ottawa 2017 Bureau, serving on its board of directors and contributing to the Mìwàte Illumination of Chaudière Falls.

Heritage Day is part of Heritage Week, a nationwide celebration that encourages all Canadians to explore their local heritage, to get involved with stewardship and advocacy groups, and to visit museums, archives and places of architectural significance. Heritage Day is a chance to recognize the contributions of the many dedicated staff and volunteers promoting heritage conservation and educating the public about their city’s history.

Find out how your community is celebrating its heritage, and learn about services offered by local heritage organizations, public programs and special initiatives, as well as professional development and volunteer opportunities. Discover how our heritage stands the test of time during Heritage Week, February 19-25, 2018.

Catherine Lindquist is the executive director of the Council of Heritage Organizations in Ottawa.